IPL LSG vs DC: Top 5 players to pick in your fantasy team today; Lucknow take on Delhi Capitals at Ekana Stadium

On April 22, Lucknow Super Giants and Delhi Capitals will clash at the Ekana Stadium, also known as Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Cricket Stadium. The action is set to begin at 7:30 PM. Let’s take a look at the top 5 fantasy picks in today’s LSG vs DC match.

Nicholas Pooran Nicholas Pooran stands out as a top fantasy pick for today’s game against Delhi Capitals. He is currently second in the Orange Cap standings, having scored 368 runs in 8 innings with an impressive average of 52. His strike rate of 205 shows how destructive he can be.

Pooran has hit four fifties already this season, including knocks of 87, 75 and 70. In top form, he’s likely to deliver another match-winning knock tonight.

Tristan Stubbs Tristan Stubbs is quietly becoming a key fantasy pick for the Delhi Capitals. His last few matches show consistency and intent. Scores like 38 off 23 against RCB, 34 off 18 versus RR and 31 off 21 against GT highlight his finishing skills. He’s aggressive yet calculated, making crucial runs in the lower middle order.

With a high strike rate and growing confidence, Stubbs is proving dependable under pressure. Against LSG’s pace-heavy attack, his shot range and adaptability could be vital. If you’re eyeing underrated performers tonight, Stubbs deserves a spot in your fantasy team.

Kuldeep Yadav Kuldeep Yadav is in brilliant form this IPL season and stands out as a must-have fantasy pick for Delhi Capitals. In his last seven games, he’s picked 13 wickets, including match-winning spells like 3/22 against SRH and 2/17 versus RCB.

Kuldeep’s variations and control in the middle overs have made it tough for batters. Against LSG, his record is solid, and his ability to break partnerships makes him a top choice for fantasy users. If you’re banking on impact players tonight, Kuldeep could be your game-changer.

Rishabh Pant Rishabh Pant may have had a shaky IPL 2025 with the bat, but his match-winning 63 (49) against CSK reminded everyone of what he’s capable of.

As LSG skipper and wicketkeeper, his dual role gives added fantasy value, contributing through runs and dismissals. Against DC, he will be fired up to lead from the front and flip the momentum back in Lucknow’s favour.

Mitchell Starc Mitchell Starc remains a key weapon in DC’s bowling arsenal. His fiery 5/35 against SRH and 3/42 versus LSG show what he’s capable of when in rhythm.

