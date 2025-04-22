IPL LSG vs DC match today: AI predictions, fantasy team; will Lucknow settle the score against Delhi at Ekana tonight?

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) will take on Delhi Capitals (DC) in IPL 2025 today (April 22). The 40th match of this season will take place at the Ekana Stadium, also known as Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Cricket Stadium. It will start at 7:30 pm.

LSG, led by Rishabh Pant, are sitting at number five on the points table. They have secured just five wins in eight matches so far. DC have also secured five wins, but in seven matches. Axar Patel’s boys are second on the points table.

LSG vs DC: Head-to-Head The Super Giants and the Capitals have played six IPL matches against each other so far. The head-to-head history is evenly balanced, with three wins each.

Delhi Capitals have remained undefeated against Lucknow since IPL 2024. They won both matches against LSG last year. This year, they chased down 209 and won by 1 wicket. This will be Lucknow’s chance to get back.

LSG vs DC: AI Prediction Let’s see what AI is predicting about today’s LSG vs DC match at IPL 2025.

According to ChatGPT, Delhi Capitals (DC) are clearly on a roll. Five wins in seven matches, second on the table, and already beat LSG earlier this season chasing 209—by just 1 wicket. However, the AI predicts that DC have got momentum, a better NRR, and they’ve mentally outplayed LSG in recent games. Unless Pooran goes wild, Axar’s boys look stronger tonight, it predicts.

Google Gemini says, despite Lucknow Super Giants having the home advantage and being closely matched with Delhi Capitals in terms of wins this season, Delhi's recent dominance in their head-to-head encounters makes them the slight favourites.

“LSG will be highly motivated to break their losing streak against DC at their home ground. If the Ekana pitch favours their bowling attack and their batters can handle DC's bowlers, an LSG victory is certainly possible. Expect a closely fought contest,” the AI tool predicts.

Grok considers Delhi Capitals to have a slight edge. Their recent dominance over LSG, better win rate and ability to handle high-pressure chases tilt the scales.

“Expect a high-scoring game, with the team chasing holding the advantage due to dew. If LSG bat first and post below 180, DC could seal it comfortably; if LSG post 200+, it’s anyone’s game,” Elon Musk’s AI gives a brutal prediction.

LSG vs DC: Fantasy team Batters: Nicholas Pooran, Tristan Stubbs, Karun Nair, Ayush Badoni

All-rounders: Mitchell Marsh, Axar Patel (C), Shardul Thakur

Bowlers: Mayank Yadav (VC), Kuldeep Yadav, Mitchell Starc

Wicketkeeper: Rishabh Pant