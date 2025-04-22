IPL LSG vs DC match today: AI predictions, fantasy team; will Lucknow settle the score against Delhi at Ekana tonight?

Lucknow Super Giants face Delhi Capitals in IPL 2025 today at 7:30 pm. Both teams have five wins, with DC in second place. The match will be at Ekana Stadium, where LSG seek to break their losing streak against DC.

Sounak Mukhopadhyay
Updated22 Apr 2025, 10:01 AM IST
IPL LSG vs DC match today: AI predictions, fantasy team; will Lucknow settle the score against Delhi at Ekana tonight?
IPL LSG vs DC match today: AI predictions, fantasy team; will Lucknow settle the score against Delhi at Ekana tonight?(Deepak Gupta/Hindustan Times)

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) will take on Delhi Capitals (DC) in IPL 2025 today (April 22). The 40th match of this season will take place at the Ekana Stadium, also known as Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Cricket Stadium. It will start at 7:30 pm.

LSG, led by Rishabh Pant, are sitting at number five on the points table. They have secured just five wins in eight matches so far. DC have also secured five wins, but in seven matches. Axar Patel’s boys are second on the points table.

LSG vs DC: Head-to-Head

The Super Giants and the Capitals have played six IPL matches against each other so far. The head-to-head history is evenly balanced, with three wins each.

Delhi Capitals have remained undefeated against Lucknow since IPL 2024. They won both matches against LSG last year. This year, they chased down 209 and won by 1 wicket. This will be Lucknow’s chance to get back.

Also Read | LSG vs DC, IPL 2025: Ekana Stadium, Lucknow, pitch report, weather forecast

LSG vs DC: AI Prediction

Let’s see what AI is predicting about today’s LSG vs DC match at IPL 2025.

According to ChatGPT, Delhi Capitals (DC) are clearly on a roll. Five wins in seven matches, second on the table, and already beat LSG earlier this season chasing 209—by just 1 wicket. However, the AI predicts that DC have got momentum, a better NRR, and they’ve mentally outplayed LSG in recent games. Unless Pooran goes wild, Axar’s boys look stronger tonight, it predicts.

Google Gemini says, despite Lucknow Super Giants having the home advantage and being closely matched with Delhi Capitals in terms of wins this season, Delhi's recent dominance in their head-to-head encounters makes them the slight favourites.

“LSG will be highly motivated to break their losing streak against DC at their home ground. If the Ekana pitch favours their bowling attack and their batters can handle DC's bowlers, an LSG victory is certainly possible. Expect a closely fought contest,” the AI tool predicts.

Also Read | Most Impactful batter in IPL 2025: Where does Sai Sudharsan stand?

Grok considers Delhi Capitals to have a slight edge. Their recent dominance over LSG, better win rate and ability to handle high-pressure chases tilt the scales.

“Expect a high-scoring game, with the team chasing holding the advantage due to dew. If LSG bat first and post below 180, DC could seal it comfortably; if LSG post 200+, it’s anyone’s game,” Elon Musk’s AI gives a brutal prediction.

LSG vs DC: Fantasy team

Batters: Nicholas Pooran, Tristan Stubbs, Karun Nair, Ayush Badoni

All-rounders: Mitchell Marsh, Axar Patel (C), Shardul Thakur

Bowlers: Mayank Yadav (VC), Kuldeep Yadav, Mitchell Starc

Wicketkeeper: Rishabh Pant

Also Read | Updated IPL 2025 Orange Cap, Purple Cap list, points table after KKR vs GT clash

LSG vs DC: Who’ll win?

CricTracker predicts that the team bowling first will win the match. Google Match Prediction says the Super Giants have a 54 per cent chance of winning. We expect LSG to secure victory tonight and keep the points table open for all.

Stay updated on all the action from the IPL 2025. Check the IPL 2025 Schedule, track the latest IPL 2025 Points Table, and follow the top performers with the Orange Cap and purple cap.

Catch all theBusiness News, Sports News,Breaking NewsEvents andLatest News Updates on Live Mint. Download TheMint News App to get Daily Market Updates

Business NewsSportsCricket NewsIPL LSG vs DC match today: AI predictions, fantasy team; will Lucknow settle the score against Delhi at Ekana tonight?
MoreLess
First Published:22 Apr 2025, 09:56 AM IST
Most Active Stocks
Market Snapshot
  • Top Gainers
  • Top Losers
  • 52 Week High
Trending In Market
Recommended For You
    More Recommendations
    Gold Prices
    • 24K
    • 22K
    Fuel Price
    • Petrol
    • Diesel
    Popular in Sports

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.