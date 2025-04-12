IPL 2025, LSG vs GT; Who is Himmat Singh?Know more about Mitchell Marsh’s replacement

Himmat Singh, 28-year old batter from Delhi, makes his Indian Premier League with Lucknow Super Giants. Himmat replaces star Australian batter, Mitchell Marsh, in the playing XI. Marsh misses out the match against Gujarat Titans to look after his unwell daughter. Marsh is third in the orange cap list with 265 runs from 5 matches. He has scored four fifties and one duck in the five innings.

Who's Himmat Singh? Himmat Singh has represented Delhi in 55 T20s, scoring 917 runs at a strike rate of 133. He made 197 runs in 8 innings at a strike rate of 148 in the 2024 edition of Syed Mushtaq Ali tournament, India's premier domestic T20 competition. He also scored heavily in the Delhi Premier League, making 381 runs in 10 innings, only behind Priyansh Arya and Ayush Badoni. Priyansh Arya has already made a big mark in IPL 2025, smashing a century for Punjab Kings against Chennai Super Kings. Can Himmat Singh make a mark?

LSG are playing with just three overseas players in the first innings, and could also bring in Matthew Breetzke for the chase. Breetzke averages 16.7 for South Africa in T20Is.

Also Read | IPL 2025: Life comes a full circle for MS Dhoni

LSG vs GT, Playing XIs Lucknow Super Giants: Nicholas Pooran, Aiden Markram, Rishabh Pant (C), Himmat Singh, David Miller, Abdul Samad, Shardul Thakur, Digvesh Rathi, Akash Deep, Avesh Khan, Ravi Bishnoi

Substitutes: Ayush Badoni, Prince Yadav, Shahbaz Ahmed, Matthew Breetzke, Shamar Joseph

Gujarat Titans: Shubman Gill (C), Sai Sudharsan, Jos Buttler, Washington Sundar, Sherfane Rutherford, Shahrukh Khan, Rahul Tewatia, Arshad Khan, Rashid Khan, Sai Kishore, Mohammed Siraj

Substitutes: Prasidh Krishna, Mahipal Lomror, Nishant Sindhu, Anuj Rawat, Jayant Yadav