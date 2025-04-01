LSG vs PBKS: 5 Key players to watch today as Lucknow Super Giants lock horns with Punjab Kings

On April 1, Punjab Kings will clash with Lucknow Super Giants. The action is set to begin at 7:30 PM. Let’s take a look at 5 key players in today’s LSG vs PBKS match.

Shreyas Iyer Shreyas Iyer’s explosive return in IPL 2025 has already set the tone for Punjab Kings. Scoring a breathtaking 97* off just 42 balls against Gujarat Titans, he not only anchored the innings but launched an all-out assault with 5 fours and 9 sixes. With a staggering strike rate of 230.95, Shreyas reminded everyone why he’s among India’s most dependable T20 batters.

His match-winning knock earned him the Player of the Match award and gave PBKS a flying start this season. Backed by solid career stats, 3224 runs and 22 fifties, he’s clearly the linchpin of PBKS’ batting lineup.

Ravi Bishnoi Ravi Bishnoi remains a key bowler for LSG in IPL 2025 with his knack for breakthroughs, even when batters are on top. Across two matches so far, he has picked 3 wickets but gone a bit expensive, conceding 53 runs against DC and 42 runs versus SRH.

His overall IPL numbers show consistency: 66 wickets in 68 matches at an economy of 7.94. Despite a dip in economy this season (11.88), his ability to dismiss set batters in crunch moments makes him a vital middle-overs weapon for Lucknow against Punjab Kings tonight.

Yuzvendra Chahal Yuzvendra Chahal remains one of IPL’s most reliable wicket-takers, boasting 205 scalps across 161 matches with a superb average of 22.61. Although he went wicketless in his first outing of IPL 2025, his career-best 5/40 and economy of 7.86 speak volumes about his ability to turn games around.

Known for his deceptive flight and sharp turn, Chahal thrives under pressure, especially in the middle overs. As the tournament progresses, expect Chahal to bounce back with match-winning spells. He may have started slow, but his track record suggests fireworks are just around the corner.

Rishabh Pant Rishabh Pant’s IPL 2025 campaign has not begun with fireworks. He’s scored just 15 runs across two matches. But, dismissing him early in a tournament has never been wise. His career record, over 3,200 runs at a strike rate above 148, proves his ability to shift gears explosively.

More importantly, Pant brings leadership experience and finishing skills crucial in pressure chases. With LSG’s batting line-up stacked with power-hitters, Pant’s role as the calm executor in the middle overs becomes vital. Tonight, expect him to rise to the occasion and silence the doubters with a signature counterattack.

David Miller David Miller may not have had the flashiest start to IPL 2025, but his role as a finisher remains vital for LSG. In both matches so far, he remained unbeaten, scoring 27* off 19 balls against DC and 13* off just 7 balls against SRH.