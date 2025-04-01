LSG vs PBKS: Who’ll win today’s Lucknow vs Punjab IPL 2025 match at Ekana Stadium? AI predictions, fantasy team, more

Lucknow Super Giants and Punjab Kings will lock horns in IPL 2025 today (April 1). The 13th match of this season will take place at the Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow and will start at 7:30 PM.

LSG vs PBKS: Head-to-Head LSG and PBKS have played only 4 IPL matches against each other so far. Lucknow have won 3 games and Punjab 1.

In IPL 2024, Lucknow Super Giants clashed with Punjab Kings only once. Sanjiv Goenka’s team won the encounter by 21 runs.

LSG vs PBKS: AI Prediction Let’s see what AI is predicting about today’s LSG vs PBKS match at IPL 2025.

ChatGPT says, “Considering the pitch conditions and team compositions, PBKS appear to have an edge in this encounter. Their robust spin department and the momentum from recent matches position them as likely favorites. However, cricket is unpredictable, and LSG’s determination to win at home could lead to a closely contested match.”

Google Gemini spots a clear winner, “LSG are the clear favourites in this match. They are playing at home, have a more consistent and reliable team, and PBKS's history of underperforming speaks for itself. Unless PBKS pull off a major upset (which is always possible in T20), LSG should win this comfortably.”

“Don't waste your money betting on a Punjab Kings' victory unless you're feeling extremely lucky. LSG should take this one,” it adds.

Grok predicts, “PBKS’ batting is firing on all cylinders, but Ekana’s slow track will test their aggression. Maxwell and Prabhsimran don’t like it when the ball doesn’t come on. LSG’s spinners could choke them, and the Pant army can handle pressure at home.”

LSG vs PBKS: Fantasy team Batters: Shreyas Iyer, Nicholas Pooran, David Miller, Ayush Badoni

All-rounders: Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Azmatullah Omarzai

Bowlers: Ravi Bishnoi, Arshdeep Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal (VC)

Wicketkeeper: Rishabh Pant (C)