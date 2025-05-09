LSG vs RCB match today: Top 5 fantasy picks for your dream team as desperate Lucknow face in-form Bengaluru

On May 9, Lucknow Super Giants and Royal Challenger Bengaluru will face each other at the Ekana Cricket Stadium, also known as Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Cricket Stadium. The action is set to begin at 7:30 PM. Let’s take a look at the top 5 fantasy picks in today’s LSG vs RCB match.

Virat Kohli Virat Kohli is in stellar form this season with 505 runs in 11 matches, averaging 63.13 and striking at 143.47. He has already hit seven fifties and remains the backbone of RCB’s top order.

With consistency, experience and momentum on his side, Kohli is an essential fantasy pick for tonight’s high-stakes clash against Lucknow.

Krunal Pandya Krunal Pandya has been a valuable all-rounder for Lucknow in IPL 2025. In 11 matches, he’s scored 97 runs with a high score of 73* and taken 14 wickets, including best figures of 4/45.

His economy may be a little high at 8.57, but his strike rate with the ball (15.00) and handy lower-order runs make him a strong fantasy pick.

Yash Dayal Yash Dayal has shown real character since his tough outing in IPL 2023 when Rinku Singh hit him for five sixes. In IPL 2025, he’s bounced back impressively with 10 wickets in 11 matches.

Dayal’s improved bowling strike rate of 21.60 and consistent spells prove his growth into a more composed and reliable pacer under pressure—an inspiring turnaround.

Avesh Khan Avesh Khan brings power and experience to Lucknow’s pace attack. With 84 IPL wickets overall and 10 this season in 10 matches, he remains a wicket-taking option despite a high economy of 10.11 in 2025.

Khan’s best this year, 3/37, shows he can still break partnerships when needed. It makes him a valuable pick in tonight’s fantasy team.

Rishabh Pant Rishabh Pant has had a quiet IPL 2025 so far with 128 runs in 11 games. But, as captain of LSG in a must-win match, he may choose this game to return to form.