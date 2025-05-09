LSG vs RCB match today: Who’ll win? Predictions, fantasy team; must-win for Lucknow as Bengaluru look to reclaim the top

Lucknow Super Giants will clash with Royal Challenger Bengaluru in IPL 2025 today (May 9). The 59th match of this season will take place at the Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow. It will start at 7:30 PM.

Lucknow, led by Rishabh Pant, are at number 7, with 5 wins in 11 matches. Virat Kohli’s RCB have won 8 out of their 11 matches. The Royal Challengers, captained by Rajat Patidar, are at number 2 on the points table.

If RCB win this match, they’ll reclaim the number 1 position ahead of GT. It is still mathematically possible for Lucknow to qualify to the playoffs. It’s a must-win for them to stay alive in the tournament.

LSG vs RCB: Head-to-Head LSG and RCB have played 5 IPL matches against each other so far. Bengaluru have won 3 and Lucknow 2.

These two teams have already played against each other this season. The Super Giants won the match by 28 runs.

LSV vs RCB tonight

LSG vs RCB: AI Prediction Let’s see what AI is predicting about today’s LSG vs RCB match in IPL 2025.

“RCB are favourites based on form, but LSG will fight hard. Expect a close game,” says ChatGPT.

According to Google Gemini, Royal Challengers Bengaluru's superior form and their motivation to reach the top of the table make them the slight favourites.

“However, LSG's desperation to stay in the playoff race and their previous victory against RCB mean they cannot be underestimated, especially at their home ground. Expect a closely-fought contest where RCB's momentum might just give them the edge,” says the AI tool.

According to Grok, LSG’s chances hinge on Rishabh Pant’s leadership and their key players stepping up at home in Ekana Stadium, where conditions might favour their spinners. However, RCB’s momentum and depth make them slight favourites.

Leaning toward RCB winning, the AI tool predicts that LSG could pull off an upset if their bowlers exploit early conditions.

LSG vs RCB: Fantasy team Batters: Virat Kohli (VC), Rajat Patidar, Aiden Markram, David Miller

All-rounders: Romario Shepherd, Tim David, Krunal Pandya

Bowlers: Mayank Yadav, Yash Dayal, Avesh Khan

Wicketkeeper: Rishabh Pant (C)

LSG vs RCB: Who’ll win? CricTracker favours RCB to win the match. Google Match Prediction says RCB have a 55% chance of winning tonight.