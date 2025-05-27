LSG vs RCB match today: Who’ll win? Prediction, fantasy team; Bengaluru must win against Lucknow to finish on top

Lucknow Super Giants face Royal Challengers Bengaluru today (May 27) in IPL 2025. The final group stage match of this season will take place at the Ekana Cricket Stadium B, also known as the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Cricket Stadium, in Lucknow. It will start at 7:30 PM.

RCB, led by Rajat Patidar, are at number 3 on the points table, with 8 wins in 13 matches. LSG, led by Rishabh Pant, are at number 7.

While Lucknow will play for pride, they have shown in their last match that they have the capability to fire up. They defeated then-table-toppers GT after losing 4 matches in a row.

For Bengaluru, it’s a must-win match for a completely-different reason. If they win this, they’ll finish as one of the top 2 teams on teh points table. That will give them two chances to qualify for the final.

Losing this match will keep them at number 3. In that case, they need to win two consecutive matches to reach the IPL 2025 final.

LSG vs RCB: Head-to-Head Lucknow and Bengaluru have played 5 IPL matches against each other so far. RCB have won 3 and LSG 2. Bengaluru’s last win against Lucknow was in May 2023.

LSG have won 9 of 20 games at Ekana. RCB have played 2 here, winning 1 and losing 1.

LSG vs RCB: AI Prediction Let’s see what AI is predicting about today’s LSG vs RCB match in IPL 2025.

According to ChatGPT, RCB will win, but a spirited fight from LSG is expected, especially if Pant and Nicholas Pooran click.

“Based on current form, standings, and motivation—RCB hold the edge for tonight’s clash,” says ChatGPT.

According to Google Gemini, RCB are likely winners because of their strong motivation and current form.

“This match presents a classic clash between a highly-motivated team (RCB) vying for a crucial playoff advantage and a "nothing-to-lose" team (LSG) looking to end their season on a high.

Even though LSG will be looking to prove a point, the pressure on RCB to finish in the top 2 will likely fuel their performance,” says the AI tool.

According to Grok, Bengaluru are clear favourites because of balanced squad and high stakes.

“RCB’s 3-2 head-to-head edge and past success at Ekana (defending 126 in 2023) bolster their case. However, LSG’s home advantage and recent upset over GT make them capable of a surprise,” it says.

The AI tool predicts, “RCB will likely win tonight, chasing 180-190 in 19 overs if bowling first, or defending 190-200 by 15-20 runs if batting first.”

LSG vs RCB: Fantasy team Batters: Virat Kohli (C), Rajat Patidar, Ayush Badoni, Mitchell Marsh

All-rounders: Liam Livingstone, Romario Shepherd, Krunal Pandya

Bowlers: Josh Hazlewood, Yash Dayal, Avesh Khan

Wicketkeeper: Rishabh Pant (VC)

LSG vs RCB: Who’ll win? According to CricTracker, the team bowling first will win the match. Google Match Prediction says Bengaluru have a 57% chance of winning tonight.

In the last phase of IPL 2025, teams that are favourites on paper have lost in several matches. We predict LSG will emerge victorious, and RCB will remain at number 3.