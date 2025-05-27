LSG vs RCB match today: Top 5 fantasy picks for your dream team as Lucknow clash with Bengaluru

On May 27, Lucknow Super Giants and Royal Challengers Bengaluru will face each other at the Ekana Cricket Stadium B. The action is set to begin at 7:30 PM. Let’s take a look at the top 5 fantasy picks in today’s LSG vs RCB match.

Virat Kohli Virat Kohli is a must-have fantasy pick tonight due to his red-hot form. With 548 runs in 12 matches at a brilliant average of 60.89 and a strike rate of 145.36, he’s delivered consistent fantasy points.

King Kohli has seven fifties in IPL 2025 and scored over 40 runs in seven of his last ten innings. He thrives under pressure. With RCB eyeing a top-two finish, expect another impactful knock. His reliability, intent in powerplay and form against both pace and spin make him a captaincy favourite tonight.

Mitchell Marsh Mitchell Marsh is an excellent fantasy pick right now. He has scored 560 runs in 12 matches at a strike rate of 161.85 and an average of 46.67.

Marsh recently smashed 117 (64) against GT and has five 50+ scores, showing clear match-winning potential. In his last 10 innings, Marsh has scored 60+ runs three times, including a fiery 81 (48) and 65 (39).

Ayush Badoni Ayush Badoni is a strong budget pick and a potential game-changer in tonight’s fantasy team. He has scored 329 runs in 13 matches with a healthy average of 32.90 and an impressive strike rate of 148.20.

His recent knocks include 74 (40), 50 (34) and 36 (21). Notably, he also bowled in the last game and picked 2/4 in 1 over, hinting at added all-round value. Reliable with the bat and sneaky with the ball, Badoni offers a high upside at a low cost.

Krunal Pandya Krunal Pandya is a smart utility pick in fantasy contests, especially for balance. In IPL 2025, he has taken 15 wickets in 12 matches at an average of 22.53 and a best of 4/45. He has delivered in recent games with figures like 2/25, 2/31 and 1/24, making him a reliable middle-over bowler.

While his batting has lacked consistency (105 runs at 21.00 average), he played a standout knock of 73(47)* against DC. He bowls his full quota often and bats lower-middle order, making him a 2-in-1 fantasy asset with surprise potential.

Rishabh Pant Rishabh Pant is a risky fantasy pick. He has scored 151 runs in 13 matches, with a low average of 13.73 and a modest strike rate of 107.09. Except for a lone fifty (63 off 49 vs CSK), his recent form has been underwhelming. Eight of his last 10 innings were under 21 runs, including 3 ducks.

