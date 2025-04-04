IPL 2025: LSG’s Sanjiv Goenka lauds Rishabh Pant, calls him a ’great leader’ post viral videos of chat with skipper

Two days after Lucknow Super Giants lost to Punjab Kings by eight wickets in the ongoing Indian Premier League 2025 at Ekhana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow, a video of Sanjiv Goenka is making rounds on the internet where he backed Rishabh Pant.

Advertisement

Goneka could be heard backing his decision to pick Rishabh Pant for ₹27 crore, but stated that Pant's best is yet to come.

Goenka said, as quoted by Star Sports, “The moment we knew he (Rishabh Pant) is not being retained (by Delhi Capitals), we (LSG) planned the team around him. I have said this before. I have no hesitation saying it again I believe he is a great leader. His best leadership is yet to come. So 27 ( ₹27 crore) is a number we got him at. if it meant 28 ( ₹28 crore), we were very clear that it would be that. We needed a leader who trusts and backs his instincts, who is fearless, who is destructive. And in Rishabh we get all of that.”

Advertisement

The LSG owner opened up about his views in an exclusive conversation with Star Sports which will air at 4.30 pm, ahead of the team's game against Mumbai Indians.

Goenka's chat with Pant: Following Shreyas Iyer-led team registered an impressive eight-wicket win, LSG's owner Sanjiv Goenka was observed having an animated conversation with his team's captain, Rishabh Pant.

Advertisement

After this, fans compared this incident from the previous season involving Goenka and former LSG captain KL Rahul.

Later, former India cricketer Madan Lal urged Sanjiv Goenka to not have these type conversations in public and rather have it inside the dressing room.

Also Read | LSG vs MI IPL 2025: 5 key players to watch today as Lucknow host Mumbai

“I don’t know the discussion between Rishab ad Mr Sanjiv’s Goenka . All this can happened inside.Let boys enjoy the game let them play freely.20/20 cricket very unpredictable,” Madal Lal opined on X.

Advertisement