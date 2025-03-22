Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) have roped in all-rounder Shardul Thakur to their squad as their pace battery is low on energy as IPL 2025 is upon us. According to a report in the Indian Express, fast bowlers Mayank Yadav, Avesh Khan, and Akash Deep are nursing injuries and will not be available for selection for the time being.

While pacer Mayank Yadav is expected to return on April 15, Akash Deep will miss only the opening three matches. Shardul Thakur, who last played for Chennai Super Kings, will replace Mohsin Khan, who is nursing a calf injury.

Shardul Thakur, who was unsold in the mega auction last year, will join LSG for his base price of ₹50 lakh, the report further added. He has already travelled with the squad for their opening game against Delhi Capitals in Vizag on Monday (March 24) and could even share the new ball with Shamar Joseph should he make the final team.

DC vs LSG IPL 2025 squads Delhi Capitals: K.L. Rahul, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Karun Nair, Faf du Plessis, Donovan Ferreira, Abishek Porel, Tristan Stubbs, Axar Patel, Sameer Rizvi, Ashutosh Sharma, Darshan Nalkande, Vipraj Nigam, Ajay Mandal, Manvanth Kumar, Tripurana Vijhay, Madhav Tiwari, Mitchell Starc, T. Natarajan, Mohit Sharma, Mukesh Kumar, Dushmantha Chameera, Kuldeep Yadav.