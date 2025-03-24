IPL 2025: Mayank Yadav’s LSG return delayed with fresh injury, coach Justin Langer reveals pacer’s comeback date

Lucknow Super Giants fast bowler Mayank Yadav is reportedly out of action until mid April all thanks to an avoidable injury he suffered at the comfort of his bedroom. The 24-year-old Delhi pacer, who made his India debut last year against Bangladesh, has been recovering from a back injury since October.

He was making rapid progress in his rehabilitation and was expected to lead the pace attack for for LSG in IPL 2025. However, an innocuous kick to the bed has set his return back by a couple of weeks. Earlier, it was speculated that Mayank Yadav would miss LSG's first three games.

According to LSG head coach Justin Langer, they will have Mayank Yadav, who regularly clocks over 150 kmph, up and running before the back end of the tournament.

“Mayank, who everyone was very excited about last year, he was going quite well (coming back from a back injury), and he kicked his toe on the bed,” Justain Langer said ahead of their IPL 2025 opener against Delhi Capitals. "He got an infection in his toe.

"It's put his rehab back about a week or two weeks. But he's up and running. We regularly see videos of him bowling. I saw a video of his yesterday. So, hopefully by the back end of the tournament, Mayank will be up and ready to go for us," added the Australian.

Injury hits LSG camp before IPL 2025 Unlike the remaining teams, LSG are in a spot of bother with as many as four injuries including Mayank Yadav. While the likes of Avesh Khan and Akash Deep, will not be available at least for the first three games, Mohsin Khan was ruled out with a calf injury.

Meanwhile, LSG have announced former Chennai Super Kings all-rounder Shardul Thakur as a replacement for Mohsin Khan.

DC VS LSG IPL head-to-head The two sides have locked horns five times since LSG’s entry into IPL in 2022. The last time the two teams met each other, Delhi Capitals came out on top with 19-run victory. However, LSG lead the head-to-head record with a 3-2 win-loss record.

