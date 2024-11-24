IPL 2025 mega auction: 5 oldest and youngest players to go under hammer in Saudi Arabia - Check list

The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 mega auction is around the corner, which will take place in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia on November 24 and 25. While there will be many firsts in this year's auction, there are a few before the mega extravaganza. Among them are the oldest and players in the final auction list.

Legendary James Anderson has entered the auction at 42 years and 117 days, thus making him the oldest among the 577 final list of names. Bihar's 13-year-old Vaibhav Suryavanshi is the youngest of the lot in the IPL 2025 mega auction.

England pacer, Anderson, who made his international debut in 2002, has never been a part of any franchise cricket league in his career. In case, if any franchise lifts the paddle for the right-arm pacer, it will Anderson's maiden franchise T20 league ever.

Having last played a T20I in 2009 and retired from ODIs in 2015, Anderson continued to play Tests and hanged his boots in red-ball cricket earlier this year. He is also the only fast bowler in the world to take more than 700 Test wickets. He finished at 704 scalps.

With the kind of fitness Anderson is in, it won't be a problem for him to bowl four overs. Moreover, whichever franchise he becomes a part of, Anderson will be more of a mentor, helping and guiding the young fast bowlers in the business.

Suryavanshi came into limelight when he was named in the India U-19 squad for the matches against Australia U-19. Coming from Samastipur, Suryavanshi made headlines at the age of 12 when he scored almost 400 runs in the Vinoo Mankad Trophy.

In January earlier this year, Suryavanshi scripted history by becoming the youngest player to feature in Ranji Trophy, making his first-class debut for Bihar at 13 against Mumbai.

Suryavanshi grabbed headlines a few months back when the left-hander smashed an impressive 62-ball 104 against Australia A in a youth Test match.

5 Oldest players at IPL 2025 mega auction James Anderson (England) - 42 Years

Faf Du Plessis (South Africa) - 40 Years

Mohammad Nabi (Afghanistan) - 40 years

Ravichandran Ashwin (India) - 38 years

David Warner (Australia) - 38 years

5 Youngest players at IPL 2025 mega auction Vaibhav Suryavanshi (India) - 13 Years

Ayush Mhatre (India) - 17 Years

Andre Siddharth (India) - 18 Years

Kwena Maphaka (South Africa) - 18 Years