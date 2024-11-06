IPL 2025 mega auction: Arshdeep Singh on KKRs’ radar, Kolkata franchise to go for Jos Buttler-like profile - Sources

Arshdeep Singh was Punjab Kings' highest wicket-taker in IPL 2024 and was joint-highest among most wickets in T20 World Cup 2024. Yet, the left-arm seamer was released by Punjab Kings ahead of IPL 2025 mega auction.

Koushik Paul
Updated6 Nov 2024, 12:48 PM IST
Arshdeep Singh was a vital cog in India's T20 World Cup 2024 triumph in USA and Barbados.
Left-arm India pacer Arshdeep Singh might be on three-time champions Kolkata Knight Riders’ radar for the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 mega auction which will be held in Jeddah in Riyadh on November 24 and 25. Arshdeep was released by Punjab Kings last week while announcing their retention list for the upcoming season.

With 19 wickets from 14 wickets, Arshdeep was joint-fifth on the list of most wicket-takers in IPL 2024. In fact, he was Punjab Kings’ top wicket-taker in the previous season. Continuing his fine form, Arshdeep finished as the second-highest wicket-taker in the T20 World Cup 2024 with 17 wickets in eight games during Men in Blue’s triumphant run.

According to sources, Arshdeep is likely on his way to KKR as the Kolkata-based franchise is expected to go all guns for an all-Indian pace bowling line-up for IPL 2025. It is also to be noted that Arshdeep has deleted all his Instagram posts related to Punjab Kings barring a couple - one dates back to 2023, another is a group picture from a previous season.

Arshdeep’s decision to delete almost all his Punjab Kings posts has sparked rumours and if all goes well, the 24-year-old could be seen leading the KKR pace attack in the upcoming season. For the unknown, Punjab Kings have retained uncapped Shashank Singh and Prabhsimran Singh ahead of IPL 2025 mega auction. 

KKR looking for Jos Buttler-type profile in batting

While the middle-order looks strong with the likes of Andre Russell, Rinku Singh and Ramandeep Singh, KKR are also aiming to rope in a Jos Buttler-type profile who can give the franchise a blazing start with Sunil Narine in the powerplay.

The opening duo of Phil Salt and Sunil Narine did the job for KKR in the powerplay in IPL 2024. However, the Englishman was released by the management last week. It remains to be seen whether KKR buy back Salt in the mega auction later this month in Jeddah. KKR's six retentions are Narine, Russell, Rinku, Ramandeep and Harshit Rana. 

However, a majority of England player's participation in IPL 2025 will depend on the ECB programme. While England tour India for a white-ball series just before IPL 2025, they will host Zimbabwe (May), West Indies (May-June), India (July-July) and South Africa (September). Post that, England travel to Australia for The Ashes.  

 

IPL 2025 mega auction: Arshdeep Singh on KKRs' radar, Kolkata franchise to go for Jos Buttler-like profile - Sources

