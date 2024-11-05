IPL 2025: Mega auction to take place in Saudi Arabia’s Jeddah on November 24, 25

IPL 2025 Mega Auction Date: The mega auction for the Indian Premier League 2025 will be held on November 24 and 25 in Saudi Arabia's Jeddah.

The mega auctions are being held overseas for the second successive year. Earlier in 2024, it was held in Dubai.

The governing council for IPL informed the media that 10 franchises are offering 204 slots in the upcoming IPL 2025 mega Auction. 1,574 players have registered for the event. Of these, 1,165 are Indian, while 409 are from overseas.

"The IPL player registration officially closed on November 4, 2024, with an impressive total of 1,574 players (1,165 Indian and 409 overseas) signing up to be part of the mega TATA IPL 2025 Player Auction, which will be held over two days on November 24 and 25 in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia," IPL Media Advisory said in a press release.

They also mentioned that 320 players are uncapped, 1,224 are uncapped and 30 players from associate nations have registered themselves for the mega auctions.

It will clash with the third and fourth days of the first Test between India and Australia in Perth.

Detailed list of players to be auctioned: As per the IPL, 48 capped Indian players, 272 capped international players, 965 uncapped Indian cricketers, and 104 international uncapped cricketers will participate in the TATA IPL 2025 mega auction.

Also, there are 152 uncapped Indians who were a part of previous IPL seasons, while 3 uncapped Internationals who were a part of previous IPL seasons.

Country-wise, 409 overseas players are taking part in the auction, maximum from South Africa (91), followed by Australia (76), England (52), New Zealand (39) and West Indies (33). From Sri Lanka and Afghanistan 29 players each are in the fray, while 13 are from Bangladesh.

Other include Netherlands (12), USA (10), Ireland (9), Zimbabwe (8), Canada (4), Scotland (2), Italy (1) and UAE (1).

The BCCI has clearly notified that each franchise will be able to fill a maximum squad of 25 players and 204 slots will be up for grabs at the TATA IPL 2025 Player Auction.

