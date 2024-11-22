IPL 2025 mega auction: From KL Rahul to Rishabh Pant - List of 5 players likely to break the bank in Saudi Arabia

The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 mega auction is just two nights away and the biggest buzz around is who will go home with the costliest tag in Saudi Arabia - venue for this year's mega event. Over the years, overseas stars have more or less dominated the IPL auction when it came to the costliest players with Australian pacer Mitchell Starc grabbing the headlines in IPL 2024 with a price tag of ₹24.75 crore, bought by Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR). Starc is the most expensive player in IPL history.

Advertisement

Come Sunday, a new name might emerge. There are high chances it could be an Indian name this time with the likes of KL Rahul, Rishabh Pant and Shreyas Iyer being in the mix.

List of players who might earn big in IPL 2025 mega auction Rishabh Pant: Marquee Set 2 ( ₹ 2 crore base price) One of the dangerous batters in cricket currently, Rishabh Pant will attract huge bids in the IPL 2025 auction according to experts. Ever since the southpaw was released by Delhi Capitals, Pant has been in radar of few teams - KKR, Punjab Kings and Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) - who are looking for a captain. Pant also double up as a wicketkeeper and his fearless approach in the middle order and the X-factor that he brings on the table are the some of skills many teams would like to have in their squads.

Advertisement

Also Read | IPL 2025 start date revealed: BCCI releases dates for next three seasons

KL Rahul: Marquee Set 2 ( ₹ 2 crore base price) Like Pant, KL Rahul is also a captaincy material and a wicketkeeper. Since 2018, the stylish opener ha scored 500-plus runs in six seasons and led Lucknow Super Giants to two playoffs qualification in three seasons as a captain. The only season he didn't score 500-plus runs was in 2023 when he missed the second half of the tournament due to injury. There is a chatter that Rahul might to go to his former franchise RCB as they need a replacement wicketkeeper after Dinesh Karthik announced retirement.

Shreyas Iyer: Marquee Set 1 ( ₹ 2 crore base price) The IPL 2024 title-winning captain was a major surprise on the retention day when he was released by KKR. While KKR can't buy back their captain, they have any RTMs left, teams like Punjab Kings might jump in the auction race to sign the champion mind. In fact, Iyer shares a great rapport with Punjab Kings coach Ricky Ponting as the duo took Delhi Capitals to the final in 2020. He is a bankable batter too in the middle overs.

Advertisement

Mitchell Starc: Marquee Set 1 ( ₹ 2 crore base price) Criticism surrounded Starc as the Australian pacer went for runs without wickets in his IPL return after eight years. However, the left-hander showed his class when it mattered most in Qualifier 1 and the final - both against Sunrisers Hyderabad. On both occasions, Starc accounted for Travis Head and Abhishek Sharma - who proved to be nightmares for opposition bowlers in IPL 2024. Starc can be a good addition to any squad where he can mentor young bowlers like he did to Harshit Rana and Vaibhav Arora. Rana made his India debut against Australia in BGT.

Arshdeep Singh: Marquee Set 1 ( ₹ 2 crore base price) Having been Punjab Kings' top wicket-taker in IPL 2024, Arshdeep Singh shone at the international level when his 17 wickets played a huge part in India's T20 World Cup 2024 victory. His ability to bowl yorkers consistently in the death overs is one such weapon every franchise would want in their squad.