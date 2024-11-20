IPL 2025 mega auction live streaming details: When and where to watch, date, time in IST, venue

The buzz around the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 mega auction is palpable as the countdown has already started for the grand event to be held in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia on November 24 and 25. This is the second time an IPL auction is being held outside the country after last year's event in Dubai.

Out of the 1574 players who registered at for the IPL 2025 mega auction, the BCCI has zeroed on a total of 574 names who will go under the hammer in the two-day event. Among the final names, 366 are Indian players while 208 are overseas cricketers, including three associate nation players.

Among the list of uncapped players, 318 are Indians while 12 are from outside India. A total of 204 slots are to be filled by all the 10 teams in the auction which includes 70 overseas slots.

Meanwhile, seven Indians have found places in the two marquee sets. They are Rishabh Pant, KL Rahul, Shreyas Iyer, Mohammed Siraj, Mohammed Shami, Yuzvendra Chahal and Arshdeep Singh. ₹2 crore is the highest base price at the auction with 81 players opting for the top bracket.

Mallika Sagar returns in IPL 2025 Having already scripted history in the previous season, Mallika Sagar, once again, has been entrusted with the job of conduction the auction in IPL 2025. She had replaced auctioneer Hugh Edmeades in IPL 2024, this breaking the long-standing tradition dominated by men.

All you need to know about IPL 2025 live streaming With the dates of the first Test between India and Australia in Perth clashing with the IPL 2025, the BCCI played smart in keeping the Indian audiences happy. Play will start in Perth at 7:50 AM IST and is expected to end at 2:50 PM IST.

When and where is the IPL 2025 mega auction taking place? Reportedly, the Abady Al Johar Arena (also known as Benchmark Arena) in Jeddah will play hosts to IPL 2025 mega auction. The IPL 2025 mega auction will start 12:30 PM local time, which means 3 PM in Indian time.

Which TV channels will live telecast IPL 2025 mega auction in India? Star Sports is the broadcast partners of Indian Premier League. The IPL 2025 mega auction will be telecast live on Star Sports channels in India from 3 PM IST.

