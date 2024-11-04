IPL 2025 mega auction to clash with Border Gavaskar Trophy? Check likely dates and venue

The much-anticipated Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 mega auction is likely to have its dates clash with the Border Gavaskar Trophy (BGT) as the event is expected to take place in Riyadh on November 24 and 25. Although an official update is yet to be announced by the BCCI, several media reports suggest that the final arrangements are in progress.

India's first Test against Australia in BGT starts on November 22 in Perth and hence there might be some scheduling complications. With Disney Star being the official broadcasters of both the events (BGT and IPL 2025 mega auction), the organisers will do everything from overlapping.

While the India vs Australia Test match starts at 7:50 AM IST, the IPL 2025 mega auction is expected to start in the afternoon, thus avoiding the conflicts in timings.

Meanwhile, all the 10 franchises have already revealed their list of retained players last week. While the likes of Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Pat Cummins are among the big retained players, there were several captains - Shreyas Iyer (KKR), Rishabh Pant (Delhi Capitals), KL Rahul (Lucknow Super Giants) and Sam Curran (Punjab Kings) - who were released by their respective franchises.

