IPL 2025 mega auction to clash with Border Gavaskar Trophy? Check likely dates and venue

The Indian Premier League will have a mega auction this year ahead of the upcoming season.

Koushik Paul
Updated4 Nov 2024, 02:37 PM IST
The IPL 2025 mega auction is likely to be held in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.
The IPL 2025 mega auction is likely to be held in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. (X)

The much-anticipated Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 mega auction is likely to have its dates clash with the Border Gavaskar Trophy (BGT) as the event is expected to take place in Riyadh on November 24 and 25. Although an official update is yet to be announced by the BCCI, several media reports suggest that the final arrangements are in progress.

India's first Test against Australia in BGT starts on November 22 in Perth and hence there might be some scheduling complications. With Disney Star being the official broadcasters of both the events (BGT and IPL 2025 mega auction), the organisers will do everything from overlapping.

Also Read | IPL 2025: Complete list of retained players of all 10 teams, remaining purse

While the India vs Australia Test match starts at 7:50 AM IST, the IPL 2025 mega auction is expected to start in the afternoon, thus avoiding the conflicts in timings.

Meanwhile, all the 10 franchises have already revealed their list of retained players last week. While the likes of Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Pat Cummins are among the big retained players, there were several captains - Shreyas Iyer (KKR), Rishabh Pant (Delhi Capitals), KL Rahul (Lucknow Super Giants) and Sam Curran (Punjab Kings) - who were released by their respective franchises.

Also Read | IPL 2025: Detailed list of released players of all 10 franchises before auction

Earlier, it was reported Jeddah and Riyadh emerged as two possible venues but the latter seems to be the frontrunner according to latest reports. Meanwhile, the IPL owners have communicated to the BCCI to finalise the date and venue as quickly as possible as that would help them have less logistical issues while shifting.

 

Catch all theBusiness News, Sports News,Breaking NewsEvents andLatest News Updates on Live Mint. Download TheMint News App to get Daily Market Updates

MoreLess
First Published:4 Nov 2024, 02:37 PM IST
Business NewsSportsCricket NewsIPL 2025 mega auction to clash with Border Gavaskar Trophy? Check likely dates and venue

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Indian Oil Corporation share price

    138.95
    03:29 PM | 4 NOV 2024
    -6.05 (-4.17%)

    Tata Steel share price

    147.00
    03:29 PM | 4 NOV 2024
    -2.7 (-1.8%)

    Reliance Industries share price

    1,298.90
    03:29 PM | 4 NOV 2024
    -40.2 (-3%)

    Tata Motors share price

    824.20
    03:29 PM | 4 NOV 2024
    -19.4 (-2.3%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    City Union Bank share price

    178.10
    03:29 PM | 4 NOV 2024
    0.25 (0.14%)

    Federal Bank share price

    203.50
    03:29 PM | 4 NOV 2024
    -0.75 (-0.37%)

    Jubilant Pharmova share price

    1,243.00
    03:29 PM | 4 NOV 2024
    -21 (-1.66%)

    UTI Asset Management Company share price

    1,326.85
    03:29 PM | 4 NOV 2024
    -33.4 (-2.46%)
    More from 52 Week High

    Poly Medicure share price

    2,864.00
    03:29 PM | 4 NOV 2024
    -298.7 (-9.44%)

    Vodafone Idea share price

    7.87
    03:29 PM | 4 NOV 2024
    -0.58 (-6.86%)

    Chennai Petroleum Corporation share price

    615.10
    03:29 PM | 4 NOV 2024
    -40.45 (-6.17%)

    Angel Broking share price

    2,889.25
    03:29 PM | 4 NOV 2024
    -181.65 (-5.92%)
    More from Top Losers

    Fine Organic Industries share price

    5,123.00
    03:29 PM | 4 NOV 2024
    280.9 (5.8%)

    Firstsource Solutions share price

    355.30
    03:29 PM | 4 NOV 2024
    15 (4.41%)

    Rainbow Childrens Medicare share price

    1,615.00
    03:29 PM | 4 NOV 2024
    65.4 (4.22%)

    Gillette India share price

    10,323.35
    03:29 PM | 4 NOV 2024
    361.55 (3.63%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      80,415.000.00
      Chennai
      80,421.000.00
      Delhi
      80,573.000.00
      Kolkata
      80,425.000.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.92/L0.00
      Chennai
      101.03/L0.23
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.77/L0.00

      Popular in Sports

        HomeMarketsPremiumCricketMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.