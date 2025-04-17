IPL 2025; MI fielders drop Abhishek Sharma & Travis Head in the 1st over. Watch

Catches win matches - Punjab Kings fielders can attest to the old saying. They offered chances after chances to Abhishek Sharma in the powerplay. Abhishek duly capitalised the opportunity and blazed to a 55-ball 141 last week. Mumbai Indians would have wanted to curtail Abhishek Sharma and Travis Head at the earliest moment and Deepak Chahar created one such opportunity, off the very first ball of the match.

Deepak Chahar saw the advancement of Abhishek Sharma and dragged his length a bit. The away swinging ball kissed Abhishek's outside edge and Will Jacks, stationed at first slip, missed a straightforward catch.

Travis Head offered a chance of his own in the 4th ball of the over. Karn Sharma, stationed at short mid-wicket, couldn't dive forward, and the ball landed inches short of him.

Sunrisers Hyderabad scored 46/0 in the powerplay. It has to be noted that the SRH openers added 171 for the first wicket against Punjab Kings.

MI vs SRH, Mumbai Mumbai Indians captain Hardik Pandya won the toss and chose to bowl.

Sunrisers Hyderabad XI: Travis Head, Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Heinrich Klaasen (wk), Aniket Verma, Pat Cummins (c), Harshal Patel, Mohammed Shami, Zeeshan Ansari, Eshan Malinga

Substitutes: Abhinav Manohar, Sachin Baby, Jaydev Unadkat, Rahul Chahar, Wiaan Mulder

Mumbai Indians XI: Ryan Rickelton (wk), Will Jacks, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya (c), Naman Dhir, Mitchell Santner, Deepak Chahar, Trent Boult, Jasprit Bumrah, Karn Sharma

Substitutes: Rohit Sharma, Corbin Bosch, Ashwani Kumar, Raj Bawa, Robin Minz

Rohit Sharma is expected to come in as the impact substitute.

MI & SRH, IPL 2025 Mumbai Indians: Matches - 7*, Won - 2, Lost - 4, Position - 7