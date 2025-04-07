IPL 2025: MI skipper Hardik wins toss, elects to field first against RCB; Rohit, Bumrah return

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 7 (ANI): Mumbai Indians (MI) skipper Hardik Pandya won the toss and elected to field first in his side's Indian Premier League (IPL) against Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) at home venue of Wankhede Stadium on Monday.

It would be a clash of titans at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai as Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli, collectively known as 'Ro-Ko', will be playing against each other just almost a month after starring in India's Champions Trophy win. While RCB is placed in the third spot with two wins and a loss and has won both their away games so far against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and Chennai Super Kings (CSK), MI is at the eighth spot in the table with just one win and three losses.

Speaking at the toss, skipper Pandya said that Jasprit Bumrah and Rohit Sharma are back in the side, with the former coming after a long injury layoff.

"We are gonna bowl first. This looks like a good track, dew might come in later. When dew comes, the wicket gets better. It always plays well for both teams. Time to get some good cricket behind us and do the right things. Mumbai has always been supporting us. Playing at home makes it different. The crowd is behind you, and you are aware of the conditions. Jassie (Bumrah) is back and so is Ro (Rohit)," said Pandya.

RCB skipper Rajat Patidar also said at the toss, "It is a typical Mumbai wicket, will be good to bat. It is important to play good cricket. Bowling unit, it is difficult to bowl here but I am very confident. We have played a lot of cricket, it is pretty clear what we need to do at every venue. We are playing with the same team."

Mumbai Indians (Playing XI): Will Jacks, Ryan Rickelton(w), Naman Dhir, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya(c), Mitchell Santner, Deepak Chahar, Trent Boult, Jasprit Bumrah, Vignesh Puthur

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (Playing XI): Philip Salt, Virat Kohli, Devdutt Padikkal, Rajat Patidar(c), Liam Livingstone, Jitesh Sharma(w), Tim David, Krunal Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Josh Hazlewood, Yash Dayal. (ANI)