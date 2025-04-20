MI vs CSK match today: Wankhede Stadium pitch report, Mumbai weather report and more

Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings - two of the most successful franchises in the IPL - are set to clash again this season at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. The five-time IPL winners met earlier in the season when the yellow side defeated their arch-rivals by 4 wickets in Chennai.

Advertisement

Both CSK and MI will be looking to bounce back after a poor start to this year's IPL. CSK even had to change their skipper midway through the tournament when Ruturaj Gaikwad was ruled out with an injury. Mumbai Indians, on the other hand, have shown flashes of their potential but have yet to gel as a team.

Wankhede stadium pitch report: The Wankhede is usually known for its batsman-friendly surface, which is flat and hard with good bounce and pace. The short boundaries and fast outfield also help with run scoring.

The faster bowlers usually get some help from the surface in the early overs, while spinning can be effective in the middle overs, but the Wankhede surface isn't necessarily a rank turner like Chennai or Delhi.

Advertisement

A total of 119 matches have been played at this venue, with the team batting first winning 55 matches and the team batting second winning 62 matches. The average first innings total on this surface is around 170 and the highest ever first innings total is 235, set by Royal Challengers Bengaluru in 2015.

In the 10 IPL matches played at the Wankhede Stadium since 2024, the team batting first has won 5 matches while the team batting second has won the same number of matches.

Mumbai weather report: India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicts “mainly clear sky” in Mumbai city and suburbs. The weather forecaster predicts a maximum temperature of 34 degrees and a minimum temperature of 25 degree Celsius today.

Advertisement

As per Accuweather, there is a 0 percent chance of rain or thunderstorms today.