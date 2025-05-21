MI vs DC match today: Who’ll win? Predictions, fantasy team; must-win game for Mumbai Indians and Delhi Capitals

Mumbai Indians will clash with Delhi Capitals today (May 21) in IPL 2025. The 63rd match of this season will take place at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. It will start at 7:30 PM.

This is a critical clash between two teams fighting for a playoff spot. MI, led by Hardik Pandya, are at number 4, with 7 wins in 12 matches. The Capitals, captained by Axar Patel, are at number 5 on the points table. They have won 6 out of 12 matches.

MI vs DC: Head-to-Head MI and DC have played 36 IPL matches against each other so far. Mumbai have won 20 and Delhi 16. Their last encounter was in IPL 2025 itself when MI won by 12 runs.

MI vs DC: AI Prediction Let’s see what AI is predicting about today’s MI vs DC match in IPL 2025.

“Mumbai Indians have the edge — home turf, better NRR, and recent form. But DC are capable of an upset, especially if their top order fires,” says ChatGPT.

According to Google Gemini, MI have a several critical advantages in this must-win game for both: home ground, slightly better current form and the psychological edge from their head-to-head record.

“While DC will fight hard, overcoming MI at the Wankhede is a monumental task, particularly with their playoff hopes hanging in the balance,” says the AI tool.

According to Grok, MI hold the edge tonight.

“DC’s reliance on Rahul and their recent struggles (1 win in 5) make an upset less likely,” it adds.

MI vs DC: Fantasy team Batters: Rohit Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav, Tristan Stubbs, Tilak Varma

All-rounders: Hardik Pandya (C), Axar Patel (VC), Will Jacks

Bowlers: Jasprit Bumrah, Trent Boult, Kuldeep Yadav

Wicketkeeper: Abishek Porel

Also Read | Will rain play spoilsport in Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals match?