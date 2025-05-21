MI vs DC match today: Top 5 fantasy picks for your dream team as Mumbai Indians clash with Delhi Capitals

On May 21, Mumbai Indians and Delhi Capitals will face each other at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. The action is set to begin at 7:30 PM. Let’s take a look at the top 5 fantasy picks in today’s MI vs DC match.

Suryakumar Yadav Suryakumar Yadav is a key fantasy pick for tonight’s MI vs DC clash due to his outstanding form in IPL 2025. He has scored 510 runs in 12 matches at a strike rate of 170.57 and an average of 63.75, including 3 fifties and a highest score of 68*.

SKY is currently fourth in the Orange Cap race. His consistency, aggressive shot-making and ability to score under pressure make him a top asset. Surya is likely to deliver again in this high-stakes encounter.

Tilak Varma Tilak Varma has been a steady performer for Mumbai Indians in IPL 2025. In 12 matches this season, he has scored 246 runs at an average of 35.14 and a strike rate of 138.98.

Varma has hit 2 half-centuries, along with 20 fours and 10 sixes. His consistency in the middle order and sharp fielding (8 catches this season) add extra fantasy value.

Axar Patel Axar Patel is a key fantasy pick tonight because he contributes in all three departments: batting, bowling and fielding. In IPL 2025, he has scored 263 runs at a strike rate of 157.49, hitting 15 sixes and 23 fours.

The DC captain has also taken 5 wickets though his bowling form has dipped slightly this season. Axar remains a strong all-rounder option, especially on pitches like Wankhede that assist spinners.

Jasprit Bumrah Jasprit Bumrah is in red-hot form this IPL 2025. In just 8 matches, he has taken 13 wickets with an excellent average of 16.46 and an economy rate of 6.69, the best this season.

His career-best for IPL 2025 is 4/22. With his deadly yorkers and calm under pressure, Bumrah is a must-pick fantasy bowler tonight.

Kuldeep Yadav Kuldeep Yadav is an important fantasy pick tonight because he’s been Delhi Capitals’ top spinner this season. In IPL 2025, he has taken 12 wickets in 12 matches at an impressive average of 25.00 and a tight economy rate of 6.98.