IPL GT vs RR: 5 Key players to watch today as Gujarat Titans take on Rajasthan Royals

Eyeing their fourth straight win, the Gujarat Titans (GT) will take on Rajasthan Royals (RR) today, April 9, at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. The action is set to begin at 7:30 pm.

Let’s take a look at five key players in today’s GT vs RR match.

Yashasvi Jaiswal: The Young Gun Yashasvi Jaiswal is a key player for Rajasthan Royals in tonight’s clash against the Gujarat Titans, not just because of his explosive 67-run knock in the last match against Punjab Kings (PBKS) but also because of his proven consistency in previous seasons. In 2023 alone, he racked up 625 runs at a blistering strike rate of over 163, including five half-centuries and a hundred.

His recent form suggests he’s found his rhythm again. When Jaiswal gets going in the powerplay, Rajasthan Royals gain a massive upper hand. If he anchors the top order tonight, the momentum could shift entirely in RR’s favour.

Riyan Parag: Rising Star Riyan Parag is a key player for Rajasthan Royals tonight due to his consistent form and maturity with the bat in IPL 2025. Though he’s often been trolled in the past, Riyan has silenced critics this season with calm, calculated knocks. His unbeaten 43 off 25 balls against PBKS and 37 off 28 balls against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) helped RR post match-winning totals.

Riyan currently has 109 runs from four matches at a strong strike rate of 155.71. Batting in the middle order, his role becomes crucial against Gujarat’s spinners and death bowlers at the Narendra Modi Stadium.

Jos Buttler: The English Enforcer Jos Buttler continues to be a powerhouse for Rajasthan Royals. In IPL 2025, he has already scored 166 runs in four matches at an average of 55.33 and an impressive strike rate of 167.68. His consistency at the top and ability to score big under pressure makes him a game-changer.

With seven centuries and 21 fifties in his IPL career, he’s a quick scorer and a dependable anchor. Buttler’s strong form this season means RR will bank on his explosive start and composed finishing touch to tackle the Titans’ bowling unit tonight.

Sai Kishore: The Silent Slayer R Sai Kishore has quietly emerged as Gujarat Titans’ standout spinner in IPL 2025. Even though he’s not the flashiest name in the squad, his left-arm orthodox deliveries have regularly disrupted middle overs for opponents.

With eight wickets in four matches, he ranks among the top wicket-takers this season. His current bowling average of 14.13 and a sharp strike rate of 12 speak volumes about his effectiveness. In a tournament where economy matters, Kishore’s 7.06 runs per over makes him a vital control bowler. His best this season, 3/30, came at a crucial time against PBKS.

Jofra Archer: The Bullet with a Smile Jofra Archer remains one of the most vital assets in Rajasthan Royals’ bowling attack. Despite a slightly high economy this season (10.89), he has already taken four wickets in four matches, including a match-winning 3/25 against Punjab Kings. His ability to strike early and at the death makes him a constant threat.

With a career average of 25.35 and a strike rate under 20, Archer has proven himself in crunch situations. His raw pace, accuracy and experience in high-pressure matches mean RR will heavily rely on him again tonight to neutralise Gujarat’s top order.