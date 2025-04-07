IPL MI vs RCB: 5 Key players to watch today as Mumbai Indians take on Royal Challengers Bengaluru

On April 7, Mumbai Indians will clash with Royal Challengers Bengaluru. The action is set to begin at 7:30 PM. Let’s take a look at 5 key players in today’s MI vs RCB match.

Rohit Sharma Rohit Sharma could be a game-changer for Mumbai Indians against RCB tonight. The veteran opener has an explosive track record with over 6600 runs, 43 fifties and 281 sixes in his IPL career.

While he’s had a slow start this season, his sharp net session ahead of the MI vs RCB match suggests he’s match-ready. Against a strong Bengaluru bowling attack, Rohit’s powerplay impact can set the tone for MI.

Jasprit Bumrah Jasprit Bumrah’s return is huge for Mumbai Indians ahead of their clash with RCB. Known for his lethal pace and accuracy, Bumrah has 165 wickets in 133 IPL matches, with a stellar economy of 7.30. In 2024 alone, he bagged 20 wickets in 13 matches at an incredible average of 16.80.

After a long injury layoff, he’s now fully fit and ready to fire. His presence at the Wankhede will boost MI’s bowling attack, especially against an in-form RCB batting line-up. Expect him to strike in the powerplay and at the death.

Hardik Pandya Hardik Pandya is proving his worth as both captain and all-rounder for Mumbai Indians this IPL season. In three matches so far, he has scored 39 runs at an average of 39 and a strike rate of 118.18. But it’s with the ball that he’s truly impressed.

He has grabbed 8 wickets so far, including a fiery 5/36 spell against LSG. His economy stands at a solid 7.5 this season, and his strike rate of 7.5 is among the best for bowlers. Pandya’s fiery form and leadership make him a vital asset for MI in tonight’s clash against RCB at Wankhede.

Virat Kohli Virat Kohli, the ever-reliable anchor of Royal Challengers Bengaluru, continues to shine in IPL 2025. In just 3 matches this season, he has already amassed 97 runs at a superb average of 48.50 and a strike rate of 134.72. His highest this year, an unbeaten 59, shows he’s in fine touch.

With 8,101 career IPL runs, 56 fifties and 8 centuries, Kohli remains a threat to any bowling attack. His timing, placement and ability to shift gears make him a key player in tonight’s high-stakes clash against Mumbai Indians. If RCB win, expect King Kohli to lead from the front.

Krunal Pandya Krunal Pandya remains a key utility player for Royal Challengers Bengaluru in IPL 2025. In 3 matches this season, he has taken 3 wickets with best figures of 3/29, averaging 29.67 and striking every 18 balls. While his economy rate has climbed to 9.89, his knack for picking timely wickets keeps him valuable in middle overs.