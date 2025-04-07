IPL MI vs RCB: Who’ll win today’s Mumbai vs Bengaluru match at Wankhede Stadium? AI predictions, fantasy team, more

Mumbai Indians and Royal Challengers Bengaluru will clash in IPL 2025 today (April 7). The 20th match of this season will take place at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai and will start at 7:30 PM.

Five-time champions Mumbai are sitting at number 8 on the points table, with just 1 win in 4 matches. Royal Challengers are at number 3 with 2 wins in 3 matches.

MI vs RCB: Head-to-Head The archrivals have played 33 IPL matches against each other so far. RCB have 14 wins while Mumbai Indians have secured 19 wins as of now.

In IPL 2024, Mumbai clashed with RCB only once and won it by 7 wickets.

MI vs RCB: AI Prediction Let’s see what AI is predicting about today’s MI vs RCB match at IPL 2025.

ChatGPT says, “Considering current form and historical data, RCB appear to have the upper hand. However, MI’s familiarity with home conditions and the possible return of key players like Jasprit Bumrah could influence the outcome. Cricket’s unpredictability ensures that while RCB might be the favourites on paper, the actual result will depend on performances on the day.”

Google Gemini predicts, “Royal Challengers Bengaluru will win, but it will be a high-scoring thriller that goes down to the wire. Honestly, RCB have the edge based on current form. MI need a miracle to suddenly turn things around. Expect a lot of runs and some tense moments, but RCB are more likely to walk away with the points.”

Grok predicts RCB to win, “MI are a mess—1 win in 4, with a batting lineup that’s misfiring and a bowling unit that’s over-reliant on Bumrah. Their powerplay woes are a death knell on a flat Wankhede track where RCB’s openers (Salt, Kohli) can take the game away early.”

“Hardik’s 5-fer vs LSG is a positive, but his captaincy has been questionable—posts on X highlight fans’ frustration with his team selections, pointing to weak players giving opponents an edge. MI’s home advantage and 8-3 Wankhede record against RCB sound nice, but they’ve been awful this season,” Elon Musk’s AI tool adds.

MI vs RCB: Fantasy team Batters: Rohit Sharma, Rajat Patidar, Virat Kohli, Devdutt Padikkal

All-rounders: Hardik Pandya (VC), Krunal Pandya, Mitchell Santner

Bowlers: Yash Dayal, Josh Hazlewood, Jasprit Bumrah (C)

Wicketkeeper: Jitesh Sharma