IPL 2025, MI vs RR: Vaibhav Suryavanshi vs Jasprit Bumrah, Jofra Archer vs MI, Trent Boult vs RR — a look at key battles

Rajasthan Royals host Mumbai Indians at the Sawai Mansingh stadium in Jaipur, later today (May 1). Here are the key storylines to watch out for.

Advertisement

Rajasthan Royals in must-win situation Rajasthan Royals have taken six points from their 10 matches and are occupying the 8th place in the points table. RR have to win each of their four remaining matches to stay in contention for the playoffs. Losing is no longer an option for the home team.

Mumbai Indians eye top spot Third-placed Mumbai Indians already have a better Net run rate than the first-placed Royal Challengers Bengaluru. A win against Rajasthan Royals will push Mumbai Indians to the top of the table.

Rank Team Matches Won Lost NR Points NRR 1 Royal Challengers Bengaluru 10 7 3 0 14 +0.521 2 Punjab Kings 10 6 3 1 13 +0.199 3 Mumbai Indians 10 6 4 0 12 +0.889

Vaibhav Suryavanshi vs Jasprit Bumrah Virat Kohli vs Jasprit Bumrah, MS Dhoni vs Jasprit Bumrah and now we have arrived at Vaibhav Suryavanshi vs Jasprit Bumrah. Bumrah's teammates Mohammed Sharma, Ishant Sharma and Prasidh Krishna struggled to contain the 14-year-old storm called Vaibhav Suryavanshi. Will Bumrah be able to contain the kid with the help of Trent Boult, Hardik Pandya and Deepak Chahar?

Advertisement

Jofra Archer vs Mumbai Indians Jofra Archer's much-hyped stint with the Mumbai Indians didn't go the way the parties had envisaged. The Englishman took just 2 wickets in his five appearances for the Mumbai Indians. The Most Valuable Player (MVP) of IPL 2020 has rejoined Rajasthan Royals and will be looking to provide early breakthroughs and apply pressure on the vaunted MI batting lineup.

Jofra Archer in IPL 2025: Matches - 10, Wickets - 10, Economy - 9.57

Trent Boult vs Rajasthan Royals Unlike Jofra Archer, New Zealand superstar Trent Boult tasted success with both Mumbai Indians and Rajasthan Royals. Boult took 54 wickets from IPL 2020 to 2022 for the Mumbai Indians and also lifted the trophy once. He spent the next three years with Rajasthan Royals and took 45 wickets in 42 matches. RR even reached the final in 2022, in which Boult played a crucial part. Boult has since returned to the Mumbai Indians and is delivering goods, not only in the powerplay but also at the later stages. RR's teenage star Vaibhav Suryavanshi has faced just 2 balls against left-arm pacers and Boult will be the chief threat.

Advertisement