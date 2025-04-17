IPL 2025, MI vs SRH: Ishan Kishan returns to Mumbai with a point to prove

Players facing their former teams is a common theme in the Indian Premier League, especially in the first year of a new auction cycle. Memories are still fresh, and fans tend to associate a player with their former teams. Gujarat Titans' Mohammed Siraj is a classic example. Siraj, who represented Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) for seven seasons, crashed RCB's homecoming with a Player of the Match performance earlier this season. Mumbai Indians would want to avoid a similar event when they host the Sunrisers Hyderabad in Mumbai tonight.

Ishan Kishan & Mumbai Indians: The Heyday Ishan Kishan joined Mumbai Indians as a 19-year-old boy in 2018. Mumbai bought him for ₹6.2 crore in the 2018 mega auction. The three retained players - Rohit Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah and Hardik Pandya — and Krunal Pandya, the Right to Match (RTM) pick — were the only ones to get paid above Ishan Kishan's ₹6.2 crore. Kishan took time to get adjusted to the Mumbai Indians atmosphere, scoring just 376 runs in the 2018 and 2019 seasons. Most importantly, he was given the time to prove his mettle. The left-hander from Jharkhand repaid the faith with his belligerent hitting in the 2020 season. He finished as MI's top-scorer with 516 runs at a strike rate of 146 and helped MI to successfully defend their title.

The downfall The fortunes of Mumbai Indians and Ishan Kishan coincided with each other. Mumbai couldn't add to their five IPL titles in the next four years, and Kishan couldn't replicate his lofty hitting standards.

Year Ishan Kishan - Auction price Runs scored Average MI's final position 2020 6.2 crore (retained) 516 57.3 Winners 2021 6.2 crore (retained) 241 26.8 5th 2022 15.25 crore 418 32.2 10th 2023 15.25 crore (retained) 454 30.3 3rd 2024 15.25 crore (retained) 320 22.9 10th

Ishan Kishan's auction price of ₹15.25 crore in the 2022 mega auction remains the highest price MI has paid to a player in the auction. The management decided to retain five capped players and Kishan couldn't make the cut ahead of Jasprit Bumrah, Hardik Pandya, Rohit Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav and Tilak Varma. Kishan also lost his place and the central contract with the national team.

Ishan Kishan's records with Mumbai Indians Most expensive auction pick - ₹15.25 crore

6th most runs: Matches - 89, Runs - 2325

Fastest IPL fifty: 16 balls vs Sunrisers Hyderabad

Most prolific batting pair: 1,868 runs with Rohit Sharma