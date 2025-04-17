MI vs SRH IPL 2025 LIVE Score: Rohit Sharma’s form in focus, Sunrisers Hyderabad aim to rise in points table

Lurking at the bottom half of the IPL 2025 points table, Mumbai Indians and Sunrisers Hyderabad will hope for a change in fortunes when they take on each other in an IPL 2025 encounter at the Wankhede Stadium on Thursday. Both Mumbai Indians and Sunrisers Hyderabad have won two matches each and are placed at seventh and ninth positions respectively after their first six matches. A win today will lift them up into the middle of the table.

Meanwhile, it will also be homecoming for SRH's Ishan Kishan, who previously played for Mumbai Indians. However, the focus will be on Rohit Sharma's form with the bat. The former MI skipper hasn't delivered yet in this season and will be hungry to smash all the park.

MI vs SRH head to head

Mumbai Indians enjoy a 13-10 head-to-head record against Sunrisers Hyderabad in IPL. At Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai Indians have dominated with a 6-2 record.

MI vs SRH predicted playing XIs

Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma, Ryan Rickelton (wk), Will Jacks, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya (c), Naman Dhir, Mitchell Santner, Deepak Chahar, Trent Boult, Jasprit Bumrah.

Sunrisers Hyderabad: Abhishek Sharma, Travis Head, Ishan Kishan, Nitish Reddy, Heinrich Klaasen (wk), Aniket Verma, Pat Cummins (c), Harshal Patel, Zeeshan Ansari, Mohammed Shami, Eshan Malinga.

Stay updated on all the action from the IPL 2025. Check the IPL 2025 Schedule, track the latest IPL 2025 Points Table, and follow the top performers with the Orange Cap and Purple Cap.