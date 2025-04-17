IPL MI vs SRH: Top 5 players to pick in your fantasy team today; Hardik Pandya’’s Mumbai take on Pat Cummins’ Hyderabad

On April 17, Mumbai Indians and Sunrisers Hyderabad will clash at the Wankhede Stadium. The action is set to begin at 7:30 PM. Let’s take a look at the Top 5 players in today’s MI vs SRH match.

Travis Head Travis Head has been explosive this IPL season, making him a key player for SRH against MI. With scores like 67(31) vs RR, 47(28) vs LSG and a blazing 66(37) vs PBKS, he’s in top form.

Although he had a couple of low scores in between, his aggressive starts set the tone for Hyderabad’s innings. On a batting-friendly Wankhede pitch, his powerplay hitting can dismantle MI’s bowling attack early, especially with the new ball coming onto the bat nicely. Expect fireworks if he gets going tonight.

Tilak Varma Tilak Varma has been Mumbai Indians’ middle-order backbone this season. With crucial knocks like 59(33) vs DC and 56(29) vs RCB, he’s shown the ability to accelerate and anchor innings under pressure.

Even in tighter games, he chipped in with 39(36) against GT and 31(25) against CSK. Except for a rare duck vs KKR, Tilak’s been consistent and composed, handling spin and pace equally well.

On a high-scoring ground like Wankhede, his left-handed strokeplay can be a real asset. He’s definitely a smart fantasy pick tonight against SRH.

Abhishek Sharma Abhishek Sharma has smashed the highest individual score of IPL 2025. It was a jaw-dropping 141 off just 55 balls against Punjab Kings, striking at 256.36. This knock alone cements his status as one of the most dangerous powerplay batters this season.

With that kind of form and fearless intent, especially up top, he can completely dismantle any bowling attack. If he gets going against MI at Wankhede tonight, expect fireworks. He’s not just a wild-card pick anymore. He’s SRH’s X-factor.

Pat Cummins Pat Cummins has been a steady all-round contributor for SRH in IPL 2025. With the bat, he’s scored 56 runs at a brisk strike rate of 155.56, often finishing innings with impact cameos.

Though he has only 4 wickets in 6 matches, his best bowling figures are 2/29, and he often bowls tough overs. His economy of 10.94 is on the higher side. In the field, he’s taken 4 catches. While not a fantasy superstar, Cummins offers points in every department and remains a smart all-round fantasy pick.

Jasprit Bumrah Jasprit Bumrah has featured in only 2 matches for MI so far in IPL 2025 and is yet to make the kind of impact fans expect from him. With just 1 wicket in 8 overs, Bumrah has conceded 73 runs at an economy of 9.13 and a bowling average of 73.00. His best figures, 1/44, suggest he hasn’t yet found his rhythm.