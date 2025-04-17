IPL MI vs SRH match today: AI predictions, fantasy team; will Hardik Pandya’s Mumbai roar against Hyderabad at Wankhede?

Mumbai Indians and Sunrisers Hyderabad will clash in IPL 2025 today (April 17). The 33rd match of this season will take place at the Wankhede Stadium. It will start at 7:30 PM.

Hardik Pandya-led MI are sitting at number 7 on the points table. They have secured just 2 wins in 6 matches so far. SRH have also secured 2 wins in 6 matches. But, with a lower Net Run Rate (NRR), Pat Cummins’ boys are at number 9.

MI vs SRH: Head-to-Head Mumbai and Hyderabad have played 23 IPL matches against each other so far. MI have a slight advantage with 13 wins while the Sunrisers have won 10 times.

In IPL 2024, these two teams played twice against each other. Hyderabad, the runners-up last year, defeated MI in one match by 31 runs. The other match went in Mumbai’s favour; they won comfortably by 7 wickets.

MI vs SRH: AI Prediction Let’s see what AI is predicting about today’s MI vs SRH match at IPL 2025.

ChatGPT says Mumbai Indians should dominate on paper, especially at Wankhede, thanks to their hard hitters like Rohit Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma and Tim David. The OpenAI chatbot considers Jasprit Bumrah lethal at home.

However, it considers Sunrisers Hyderabad dangerous when their top order fires. Travis Head, Abhishek Sharma and Heinrich Klaasen can “destroy” bowling line-ups in minutes, it says. ChatGPT favours MI to win if the Sunrisers’ top 3 do not fire.

Google Gemini predicts Mumbai Indians will win even though it's a “risky bet”. It says the match could go either way. While MI have the potential to turn things around at home, SRH also have the capability to surprise.

Finally, the Google AI predicts that the team with fewer mistakes will likely take the points. “Don't expect a dominant performance from either side based on their season so far,” it adds.

Grok also predicts MI will win, albeit by a narrow margin. “MI’s familiarity with Wankhede and Bumrah’s clutch factor tilt the scales,” it says. The AI tool expects a high-scoring thriller.

MI vs SRH: Fantasy team Batters: Rohit Sharma, Travis Head, Tilak Varma, Abhishek Sharma

All-rounders: Hardik Pandya (C), Pat Cummins (VC), Mitchell Santner

Bowlers: Jasprit Bumrah, Trent Boult, Harshal Patel

Wicketkeeper: Heinrich Klaasen