IPL 2025, MI vs SRH; Rohit Sharma joins exclusive six-hitting list

IPL 2025: Rohit Sharma created history in Mumbai Indians' home game against Sunrisers Hyderabad at the Wankhede Stadium. He smashed 3 sixes in his quickfire 26 off 16 balls. His first six, a leading edge to the third-man boundary, took him to an exclusive list, comprising RCB greats, Chris Gayle, Virat Kohli and AB de Villiers.

Advertisement

Rohit Sharma became the first batter to smash 100 sixes in Indian Premier League at the iconic Wankhede Stadium. It can be noted that the Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) approved the proposal to name one of the stands at the Wankhede Stadium after Rohit Sharma, just a few days ago.

Most sixes at a venue in IPL Virat Kohli - 130 Sixes at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru

Chris Gayle - 127 Sixes at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru

AB de Villiers - 118 Sixes at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru

Rohit Sharma - 102 Sixes at the Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai

Rohit's 2nd six against vs SRH was a pleasing sight to the sore eyes

Advertisement

Rohit Sharma in IPL 2025 Rohit's 26 off 16 against Sunrisers Hyderabad is his highest score of the season.

Rohit scores in IPL 2025: 0, 8, 13, 17, 18, 26

Mumbai Indians vs Sunrisers Hyderabad, 2025

MI vs SRH, Mumbai Sunrisers Hyderabad scored 162/5 in their 20 overs, thanks to some very disciplined and well executed bowling of Mumbai Indians. SRH's first six of the night came in the 18th over, an unusually long wait from a team known for their six hitting prowess. However, the SRH batters smashed 5 sixes in the last 17 balls of the innings.