IPL 2025: Most foreigners set to return, some Australians likely to miss remainder of T20 league

With the Indian Premier League's (IPL 2025) return just a few days away, there is some good news for the franchises and the fans.

Except for a few Australian players, a majority of the foreign cricketers will report for duty for the remainder of IPL 2025, which begins on May 17, Saturday.

Big names back; Starc, Fraser-McGurk to skip According to a report in Cricbuzz, Sunrisers Hyderabad's (SRH) Australian duo of captain Pat Cummins and opener Travis Head will be back in action in India.

"We are talking to all our players at the moment. They are all making their decisions tonight. I think many will return," Cricket Australia CEO Todd Greenberg is quoted as saying to Cricbuzz earlier today.

It helps that SRH are out of contention for the playoffs, which means Cummins and Head will play only two matches before joining the Australian squad for the World Test Championship final, which starts June 11 at Lord's cricket ground.

However, some of the 16 Australian players who played in the IPL prior to the league getting temporarily suspended will not make it back due to injuries and personal reasons. Punjab Kings's Glenn Maxwell and Royal Challengers Bengaluru's Josh Hazlewood are on the injury list and won't make it back.

Delhi Capitals duo Mitchell Starc and Jake Fraser-McGurk are reportedly disturbed by what happened at Dharamshala and are not expected to make a return.

However, their fellow foreign teammates at DC like Faf du Plessis and Tristan Stubbs are expected to take part in the rest of the campaign with the team still in contention for the playoffs.

Barring Hazlewood, other RCB overseas players like Liam Livingstone, Lungi Ngidi, and Nuwan Thushara, will be back while Gujarat Titans' foreign players, including South Africans Kagiso Rabada and Gerald Coetzee, will be available for all league games.

GT are top of the table and will likley make it to the playoffs, but whether the South African duo, who will play the WTC final, remain in India till the June 3 final is not yet confirmed.

Other foreign players Punjab Kings are yet to hear from Josh Inglis and Marcus Stoinis, with Inglis picked for the WTC final for Australia. Other overseas players are expected to stay on with Chennai Super Kings having received confirmations from most, including Devon Conway.

However, Rachin Ravindra’s return is unclear since CSK are anyway out of the playoffs, his return could be optional.

Most non-Australian overseas players are holidaying in Dubai, Singapore, or the Maldives.