IPL 2025: MS Dhoni, CSK players indulge in game of ‘Whisper Challenge’ ahead of Mumbai Indians clash; watch viral video

Mahendra Singh Dhoni and his Chennai Super Kings players indulged in a fun game ahead of their blockbuster fixture against the Mumbai Indians on Sunday, April 20.

At a promotional event with one of their main sponsors, CSK’s players such as Dhoni, Sam Curran, Matheesha Pathirana, and Shivam Dube had fun on stage as well known television presenter Mandira Bedi compered the event.

The Whisper Challenge They played the “Whisper Challenge”, a simple game where one player is given a phrase and is required to pass on the message non verbally to the next player, who will do the same until the chain ends. The final player will then have to guess what the original phrase was.

Since the message is passed on without being said out loud, it becomes a perfect recipe for hilarious miscommunication. And that is exactly what happened to the CKS player. Take a look:

MI vs CSK IPL 2025 Sunday, April 20, will be the stage for a classic encounter as 5-time champions MI will welcome fellow 5-time champions CSK at the Wankhede Stadium. The battle between the two teams with the richest legacy in the Indian Premier League has always been a blockbuster match and this is expected to be no different.

The biggest rivalry in this league is never short of star power as each team boasts of some of the greatest players to have played the sport. And with the two sides sharing 10 IPL titles amongst themselves, it is no wonder that this match is dubbed the IPL “El clasico”.

The two sides have endured lacklustre season this year in the IPL with CSK rock bottom in 10th spot while MI, with 2 more points with 6 to their name, are currently in seventh position in the table.