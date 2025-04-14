IPL 2025: MS Dhoni is my go-to man on and off the field, says Rishabh Pant ahead of LSG vs CSK clash

Lucknow Super Giants, led by Rishabh Pant, will welcome Mahendra Singh Dhoni's Chennai Super Kings in the Indian Premier League later today. The clash at the Ekana Cricket Stadium will witness the student battling his master. An exciting clash awaits us

Amrit Ramakrishnan
Published14 Apr 2025, 02:46 PM IST
Rishabh Pant (L) and MS Dhoni had a fun chat during IPL 2024.
Rishabh Pant (L) and MS Dhoni had a fun chat during IPL 2024. (X (@mufaddal_vohra))

The comparisons are inevitable. Both are wicket-keeping batsmen and both were enigmas when they made their foray into the Indian cricket team.

So it comes as no surprise to learn that Rishabh Pant has a very deep respect for Mahendra Singh Dhoni. The duo will come face to face later today, at the Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow, as Chennai Super Kings, led by Dhoni, will face the Rishabh Pant-led Lucknow Super Giants.

‘He never imposes his ideas’

At a promotion event, Pant spoke of the influence Dhoni had on him not only on the field but off it as well. When asked how CSK’s talisman has shaped Pant the person and cricketer, LSG’s skipper said: “I’ve learnt a lot from him not just on the field but off it as well. Whenever I have a dilemma, he’s my go-to man.

Also Read | LSG vs CSK, IPL 2025: Ekana Stadium, pitch report, weather forecast and more

“Whenever I am confused, I always go to ‘Bhaiyya’. He is someone who allows you to make your own decision and wants you to learn your thought process. He is not someone who imposes his idea upon you. He gives his side of the argument and then allows you to make your own decision.” Listen to Pant’s full quote here:

LSG vs CSK IPL 2025

It’s been a disastrous season for MS Dhoni this year, at a personal and team level, as many people have raised question marks on the 43-year-old’s spot in the team, which is currently languishing at the bottom of the standings.

Also Read | Rishabh Pant vs Chennai Super Kings: All you need to know

With five consecutive losses and with just 2 points to their name, CSK will face an uphill task to revitalise their season when they face LSG at the Ekana Cricket Stadium later today at 7:30 PM.

The home side are sitting pretty in fourth place with 8 points to their name and will be confident against CSK. After all, LSG are coming into this game on the back of a hat trick of wins and will face a side that’s not just rock bottom in the table but also plagued by plenty of problems.

Stay updated on all the action from the IPL 2025. Check the IPL 2025 Schedule, track the latest IPL 2025 Points Table, and follow the top performers with the Orange Cap and Purple Cap.

Catch all theBusiness News, Sports News,Breaking NewsEvents andLatest News Updates on Live Mint. Download TheMint News App to get Daily Market Updates

Business NewsSportsCricket NewsIPL 2025: MS Dhoni is my go-to man on and off the field, says Rishabh Pant ahead of LSG vs CSK clash
MoreLess
First Published:14 Apr 2025, 02:46 PM IST
Most Active Stocks
Market Snapshot
  • Top Gainers
  • Top Losers
  • 52 Week High
Trending In Market
Recommended For You
    More Recommendations
    Gold Prices
    • 24K
    • 22K
    Fuel Price
    • Petrol
    • Diesel
    Popular in Sports

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.