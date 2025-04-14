IPL 2025: MS Dhoni is my go-to man on and off the field, says Rishabh Pant ahead of LSG vs CSK clash

The comparisons are inevitable. Both are wicket-keeping batsmen and both were enigmas when they made their foray into the Indian cricket team.

So it comes as no surprise to learn that Rishabh Pant has a very deep respect for Mahendra Singh Dhoni. The duo will come face to face later today, at the Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow, as Chennai Super Kings, led by Dhoni, will face the Rishabh Pant-led Lucknow Super Giants.

‘He never imposes his ideas’ At a promotion event, Pant spoke of the influence Dhoni had on him not only on the field but off it as well. When asked how CSK’s talisman has shaped Pant the person and cricketer, LSG’s skipper said: “I’ve learnt a lot from him not just on the field but off it as well. Whenever I have a dilemma, he’s my go-to man.

“Whenever I am confused, I always go to ‘Bhaiyya’. He is someone who allows you to make your own decision and wants you to learn your thought process. He is not someone who imposes his idea upon you. He gives his side of the argument and then allows you to make your own decision.” Listen to Pant’s full quote here:

LSG vs CSK IPL 2025 It’s been a disastrous season for MS Dhoni this year, at a personal and team level, as many people have raised question marks on the 43-year-old’s spot in the team, which is currently languishing at the bottom of the standings.

With five consecutive losses and with just 2 points to their name, CSK will face an uphill task to revitalise their season when they face LSG at the Ekana Cricket Stadium later today at 7:30 PM.