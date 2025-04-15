IPL 2025: MS Dhoni meets Sanjiv Goenka after CSK beat LSG; Rising Pune Supergiant reunion ignites social media buzz

Mahendra Singh Dhoni, the captain of Chennai Super Kings, met Sanjiv Goenka, the owner of Lucknow Super Giants, after CSK's win against LSG. MS Dhoni won the Player of the Match award for his all-round heroics. Dhoni effected one stumping, one run out, took one catch and smashed 26* off 11 balls.

The match was in the balance when Dhoni arrived at the crease. CSK needed 56 from 30 balls, and Dhoni's rapid knock helped the visitors reach the target with 3 balls to spare. The charismatic captain's first Player of the Match award in 6 IPL seasons helped CSK snap their five-game losing streak.

Dhoni-Sanjiv Goenka relationship MS Dhoni was the captain of Rising Pune Supergiant (RPSG), owned by Sanjiv Goenka, in 2016. RPSG finished 7th in the points table, and Dhoni was replaced by Steve Smith as captain for the 2017 season.

"I have the highest regard for MS Dhoni as a leader and a person. Dhoni will continue to be an important part of our team," Sanjiv Goenka, owner of the Pune franchise, had said. "He is supportive of the decision keeping the franchisee's best interests in mind."

Steve Smith took the Pune-based franchise to the final of the 2017 season, where they lost to Mumbai Indians by a solitary run.

Netizens react Fans shared their thoughts about the Dhoni-Sanjiv Goenka ties on X (formerly Twitter).

MS Dhoni bossing Lucknow Super Giants

This user spilled some hard facts. MS Dhoni averages 86 against Lucknow Super Giants, his highest against an opponent in IPL. Dhoni has scored 86 runs in just 30 balls against LSG.

Word of appreciation to the owner

One social media user spotted Goenka's hand around Rishabh Pant and praised the gesture of the LSG owner.

Praise for MS Dhoni's humility

This user praised Dhoni's leadership and humility

Reminding the past