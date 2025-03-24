IPL 2025: MS Dhoni’s bromance with Deepak Chahar; watch CSK stalwart’s fun banter with Mumbai pacer in viral video

MS Dhoni shared a light-hearted moment with former Chennai Super Kings teammate Deepak Chahar after their IPL 2025 clash at the MA Chidambaram Stadium on Sunday. Playing for Mumbai Indians against his former team Deepak Chahar looked excited as he had a fun banter with his ex-captain during and the end of the game.

MS Dhoni and Deepak Chahar share an inseparable bond, having spent seven years together. After MS Dhoni came out to bat, Deepak Chahar was seen standing at silly point, and motivating his Mumbai Indians teammates against MS Dhoni.

Although MS Dhoni didn't score a run in two balls he faced, it was Rachin Ravindra who scored the winning runs as CSK defeated Mumbai Indians by four wickets to pocket two points.

That wasn't all. During the customary handshakes, MS Dhoni even hit Deepak Chahar on the back with his bat in a funny way, thus clearly showcasing the bromance between the two. The video of MS Dhoni hitting Deepak Chahar went viral in no time.

What happened during CSK vs MI clash? Sent into bat first, Mumbai Indians batters managed to score 155/9, thanks to an unbeaten knock of 28 runs off 15 balls by Deepak Chahar towards the end. In reply, CSK did struggle against unknown Vignesh Puthur but chased down the total in 19.1 overs with Ruturaj Gaikwad and Rachin Ravindra smashing half-centuries.

With the ball, Deepak Chahar conceded just 18 runs in two overs and took the wicket of Rahul Tripathi.

Deepak Chahar's IPL journey In his IPL journey so far, Chahar has scalped 78 wickets in the 82 matches. He has registered two four-wicket hauls and has an economy of 7.99. The pacer from Rajasthan made his IPL debut with now-defunct Rising Pune Supergiant in 2016.

He was then acquired by CSK and played a huge park in their three IPL-winning campaigns under the leadership of MS Dhoni. During the IPL 2025 mega auction, Mumbai Indians shelled out ₹9.25 crore for Deepak Chahar.