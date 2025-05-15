IPL 2025, Mumbai Indians in talks to sign Jonny Bairstow and Richard Gleeson as replacements during playoffs.

English players Jonny Bairstow and Richard Gleeson are in advanced talks with Mumbai Indians to replace Will Jacks and Ryan Rickelton respectively for the playoffs, according to a report on Espncricinfo. The signing will happen provided Mumbai Indians reach the playoffs.

South African opener Rickelton and English all-rounder Will Jacks have been integral to the Mumbai Indians in IPL 2025. The duo will join their respective national sides for International assignments.

Ryan Rickelton will be in action for South Africa against Australia in the World Test Championship final, starting on June 11. England play the first ODI against West Indies on May 29. The Qualifier 1 game in IPL 2025 will be played on the same day.

Mumbai Indians, IPL 2025 Mumbai Indians have taken 14 points (7 wins) from 12 matches. They may be in a situation to win both their matches in order to secure a place in the playoffs. They play Delhi Capitals on May 21 and Punjab Kings on May 26. Delhi capitals and Punjab Kings are also in the race to the playoffs.

Ryan Rickelton and Will Jacks, IPL 2025 Ryan Rickelton played in all 12 games of the season for Mumbai Indians, whereas Will Jacks featured in all but one game. Ryan Rickelton is the 2nd leading run-scorer for MI with 336 runs. Will Jacks has scored 195 runs and taken 5 wickets and won the player of the match award on two occasions.

Jonny Bairstow, IPL experience Bairstow has represented Sunrisers Hyderabad and Punjab Kings in IPL. He was the player of the match for his sparkling century in Punjab Kings' record chase of 262 vs Kolkata Knight Riders in IPL 2024. In total, Bairstow has scored 1589 runs in 50 IPL matches.

Richard Gleeson Richard Gleeson played two games for Chennai Super Kings in IPL 2024, taking 1 wicket at an economy rate of 9.07. Gleeson was the 2nd leading wicket-taker (14 wickets) in SA20 played in January 2025.