IPL 2025: Mumbai Indians’ likely targets at mega auction; Check predicted XI

Mumbai Indians Predicted XI: Discover the potential targets for Mumbai Indians in the IPL 2025 mega auction. Check out the predicted XI and key players like Jos Buttler, Yuzvendra Chahal, Washington Sundar among the few whom MI might aim for to strengthen their squad. 

Koushik Paul
Updated11 Nov 2024, 04:32 PM IST
Mumbai Indians have retained Rohit Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah, Hardik Pandya, Suryakumar Yadav and Tilak Varma ahead of IPL 2025 auction.
Mumbai Indians have retained Rohit Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah, Hardik Pandya, Suryakumar Yadav and Tilak Varma ahead of IPL 2025 auction.

Mumbai Indians go into the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 mega auction with a strong foundation, having retained their core. The five-time champions have retained captain Hardik Pandya, Rohit Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma and Jasprit Bumrah, who directly make their way into the playing XI. With a remaining purse of 45 crore, Mumbai Indians need to fill in 20 more slots including eight overseas cricketers.

The IPL 2025 mega auction is scheduled for November 24 and 25 in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. While no one can predict what will happen at an auction, the least one can do is speculate on what would be Mumbai Indians’ best possible playing XI.

The batting order looks almost settled for Mumbai Indians with all the big names in T20 cricket featuring in it. However, Mumbai Indians need a wicketkeeper-batter who can also double up for the opener’s role. The franchise also have one right-to-match option available.   

Openers

Having released Ishan Kishan, Mumbai Indians need a dashing opener who, along with Rohit Sharma can give the side a blistering start inside the powerplay. England captain Jos Buttler or Phil Salt could be a perfect fit besides Rohit at the top. While Buttler didn’t have the best of seasons in the previous two editions, Salt played a huge role in Kolkata Knight Riders’ triumph in IPL 2024. Both batters have the potential to decimate any opposition on a given day.

Middle-order

The middle order consists of Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma and Hardik Pandya. Pandya, who is an all-rounder will lead Mumbai Indians once again.

Lower middle-order

Mumbai Indians have always opted for depth in batting order and can go for someone like David Miller at No.6. The South African proved himself in the finishers role previously and can be an asset to the team. Among the spin bowling all-rounder Sri Lanka’s Wanindu Hasaranga or Indian Washington Sundar could also be an option.

Bowlers

Mumbai Indians can also go for Gerald Coetzee at No.8. The Proteas pacer was a part of the set-up last year and if re-signed can add to both bowling and batting as well. With an ability to extract extra bounce and pace, Goetzee can trouble the opposition batters and wield his bat down the order when needed.

Among the spinners, Yuzvendra Chahal could fill the void of a quality spinner in the lineup. In the pace department, Arshdeep Singh can give Bumrah company. For the record Arshdeep finished with 19 wickets for Punjab Kings in IPL 2024 and was India’s top wicket-taker in T20 World Cup 2024 with 17 scalps.

Predicted XI for Mumbai Indians in IPL 2025: Rohit Sharma, Jos Buttler/Phil Salt (overseas), Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya, David Miller (overseas), Wanindu Hasaranga(overseas)/Washington Sundar, Gerald Coetzee (overseas), Yuzvendra Chahal, Jasprit Bumrah, Arshdeep Singh

Mumbai Indians IPL 2025 retention list: Jasprit Bumrah ( 18 crore), Suryakumar Yadav ( 16.35 crore), Hardik Pandya ( 16.35 crore), Rohit Sharma ( 16.30 crore), Tilak Varma ( 8 crore)

First Published:11 Nov 2024, 04:32 PM IST
