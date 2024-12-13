IPL 2025: Mumbai Indians rope in England’s two-time World Cup-winning fielding coach Carl Hopkinson

Five-time Indian Premier League (IPL) champions Mumbai Indians have roped in Carl Hopkinson as their new fielding coach on Friday ahead of upcoming season. The Englishman comes in with a huge pool of experience, having played a major role in England's triumphant 2019 ODI World Cup and 2022 T20 World Cup campaigns.

Nicknamed as Hoppo, Hopkinson was also England's head fielding coach for the U-19 World Cup in 2022, where they the colts finished runners-up after reaching the final for the first time since 1998.

Advertisement

Also Read | MI IPL 2025 full squad Highlights: MI buy 18 players during auction

Hopkinson replaces Mumbai Indians' long-serving fielding coach James Pamment who bids adieu after seven years with the franchise, winning the IPL titles in 2019 and 2020.

"We would like to thank James Pamment for his invaluable contributions over the years. You will always be welcomed with the same love at Wankhede, Commander!" Mumbai Indians said in a statement.

Hopkinson thus joins a completely new-look Mumbai Indians backroom staff who reappointed Mahela Jayawardene, replacing Mark Boucher. MI have also signed Paras Mhambrey as the bowling coach. Mhambrey will work alongside Lasith Malinga.

Also Read | Jayawardene returns as Mumbai Indians’ head coach ahead of IPL 2025 Auction

Meanwhile, Mumbai Indians, who finished 10th in IPL 2024, kept their core for the upcoming season and bought in some exciting players, including pacer Deepak Chahar for ₹9.25 crore.

Advertisement

They alsogot the likes of Reece Topley and Will Jacks along with the likes o Trent Boult and Ryan Rickelton. Mitchell Santner, who played for Chennai Super Kings in the previous seasons, has also joined MI. Hardik Pandya will continue to lead Mumbai Indians in IPL 2025.