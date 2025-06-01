IPL 2025: New IPL champion or most successful IPL team; History awaits RCB, PBKS and MI

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) and Punjab Kings (PBKS) look to break the trophy drought. Mumbai Indians aim to become the most successful side in the league. RCB have already advanced to the final. The winner of PBKS vs. MI in Ahmedabad tonight will play RCB in the final on June 3.

Updated1 Jun 2025, 05:29 PM IST
Rajat Patidar's (L) Royal Challengers Bengaluru have qualified for the final. The winner of Shreyas Iyer's (C) Punjab Kings vs. Hardik Pandya's (R) Mumbai Indians in Ahmedabad tonight (June 1) will play Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the final on Tuesday (June 3)
The 18th edition of the Indian Premier League will end on a historic note, irrespective of the title winner. Royal Challengers Bengaluru are already in the final, waiting to meet one of Punjab Kings or Mumbai Indians. Punjab Kings and Mumbai Indians contest the Qualifier 2 at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad tonight.

 

New IPL winner

We will have a guaranteed new IPL winner if Punjab Kings beat Mumbai Indians tonight. The Indian Premier League has seen 15 teams, and only 7 of them managed to win the title.

IPL winners

TeamTitles
Mumbai Indians5 (2013, 2015, 2017, 2019, 2020)
Chennai Super Kings5 (2010, 2011, 2018, 2021, 2023)
Kolkata Knight Riders3 (2012, 2014, 2024)
Rajasthan Royals1 (2008)
Deccan Chargers1 (2009)
Sunrisers Hyderabad1 (2016)
Gujarat Titans1 (2022)
IPL non-winners

TeamBest finish
Royal Challengers BengaluruRunners-up (2009, 2011, 2016)
Punjab KingsRunners-up (2014)
Delhi CapitalsRunners-up (2020)
Rising Pune SupergiantRunners-up (2017)
Lucknow Super GiantsPlayoffs (2022, 2023)
Gujarat LionsPlayoffs (2016)
Kochi Tuskers Kerala8th (2011)
Pune Warriors India8th (2013)

Among the 8 teams listed in the table, four are defunct, and one is just four years old. It's an annoying thing for the fans of RCB, PBKS, and DC to see their teams on the unwanted list.

 

Mumbai Indians aim for the 6th title

Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings are tied on five IPL titles, the joint-most in the league's history. Mumbai Indians will be looking to break away from the list and establish supremacy over their arch-rivals. Rohit Sharma will also become the first player to win 7 IPL titles. Hardik Pandya will be the first captain to win IPL titles with 2 different teams. Shreyas Iyer will also look to be the first captain to win IPL titles with 2 different teams. It will be even more historic if Shreyas Iyer manages to win back-to-back titles with two different teams.

Mumbai Indians and Punjab Kings will want to be a part of the Terrific Tuesday. We have two exciting games in our hands.

