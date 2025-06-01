IPL 2025: New IPL champion or most successful IPL team; History awaits RCB, PBKS and MI

The 18th edition of the Indian Premier League will end on a historic note, irrespective of the title winner. Royal Challengers Bengaluru are already in the final, waiting to meet one of Punjab Kings or Mumbai Indians. Punjab Kings and Mumbai Indians contest the Qualifier 2 at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad tonight.

New IPL winner We will have a guaranteed new IPL winner if Punjab Kings beat Mumbai Indians tonight. The Indian Premier League has seen 15 teams, and only 7 of them managed to win the title.

IPL winners

Team Titles Mumbai Indians 5 (2013, 2015, 2017, 2019, 2020) Chennai Super Kings 5 (2010, 2011, 2018, 2021, 2023) Kolkata Knight Riders 3 (2012, 2014, 2024) Rajasthan Royals 1 (2008) Deccan Chargers 1 (2009) Sunrisers Hyderabad 1 (2016) Gujarat Titans 1 (2022)

IPL non-winners

Team Best finish Royal Challengers Bengaluru Runners-up (2009, 2011, 2016) Punjab Kings Runners-up (2014) Delhi Capitals Runners-up (2020) Rising Pune Supergiant Runners-up (2017) Lucknow Super Giants Playoffs (2022, 2023) Gujarat Lions Playoffs (2016) Kochi Tuskers Kerala 8th (2011) Pune Warriors India 8th (2013)

Among the 8 teams listed in the table, four are defunct, and one is just four years old. It's an annoying thing for the fans of RCB, PBKS, and DC to see their teams on the unwanted list.

Mumbai Indians aim for the 6th title Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings are tied on five IPL titles, the joint-most in the league's history. Mumbai Indians will be looking to break away from the list and establish supremacy over their arch-rivals. Rohit Sharma will also become the first player to win 7 IPL titles. Hardik Pandya will be the first captain to win IPL titles with 2 different teams. Shreyas Iyer will also look to be the first captain to win IPL titles with 2 different teams. It will be even more historic if Shreyas Iyer manages to win back-to-back titles with two different teams.

