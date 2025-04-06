IPL 2025: ’Once a cub, now the lion’: Sanjana Ganesan, Angad announce Jasprit Bumrah’s return to Mumbai Indians squad

Mumbai Indians will welcome the return of their talisman Jasprit Bumrah as India’s premier fast bowler joins the squad ahead of their Indian Premier League clash against the Royal Challengers Bengaluru. The 5-time champions will host RCB at the Wankhede Stadium on Monday but Bumrah is not expected to play a part in the game.

MI made the announcement on their social media by sharing a video of the fast bowler’s wife, Sanjana Ganesan, narrating Bumrah’s journey from a rookie to legend to their son Angad. Watch here:

Bumrah, who had been undergoing rehab at BCCI’s Centre of Excellence in Bengaluru, has been out of cricketing action since January 4. The fast bowler withdrew on Day 2 of the final Border Gavaskar Trophy Test match in Sydney with a stress-related discomfort in his lower back. He had to undergo a back surgery for the injury sustained in Sydney, which ruled him out of India’s successful ICC Champions Trophy and the beginning of MI’s season in this year’s Indian Premier League.

Jasprit Bumrah has established himself as one of the best bowlers in the sport and has been a key player in MI over the years. Ever since his debut for the franchise, he has played 133 matches for them and has picked up 165 wickets. He missed the entirety of the 2023 season due to his back injury, for which he underwent surgery in March of that year.