IPL 2025 Opening Ceremony: List of performers, live streaming details, date, time & venue - All you need to know

The 18th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 is just a day away from kickoff, featuring a grand opening ceremony at the iconic Eden Gardens in Kolkata on March 22 (Saturday). In a departure from previous editions, IPL 2025 will have opening ceremonies at all 13 venues, making it a season-long celebration.

Following the opening ceremony, defending champions Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) will face Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in the tournament opener. Interestingly, both teams have new captains—Ajinkya Rahane will lead KKR, while Rajat Patidar will take charge of RCB.

IPL 2025 Opening Ceremony Date & Time The IPL 2025 opening ceremony will begin at 6 PM IST at Eden Gardens on Saturday, March 22. Kolkata is hosting an IPL opening ceremony for the first time since 2015. As per the rules, the home ground of the defending champions hosts the grand opening ceremony, the tournament opener, and the final in the following season. Accordingly, Eden Gardens will also host the final on May 25.

List of performers at IPL 2025 Opening Ceremony Disha Patani (confirmed)

Shreya Ghoshal (confirmed)

Karan Aujla (confirmed)

Arijit Singh (expected)

Varun Dhawan (expected)

Shraddha Kapoor (expected)

OneRepublic (approached) The performances at the IPL 2025 Opening Ceremony will have a mix of dance, live music, and laser show, along with some performances showcasing the art and culture of West Bengal. West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, along with other dignitaries, are expected to be present at the IPL 2025 opening ceremony.

