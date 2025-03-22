Active Stocks
Fri Mar 21 2025 15:59:11
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 702.85 1.84%
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 157.25 -1.10%
  1. Itc share price
  2. 405.80 0.52%
  1. Power Grid Corporation Of India share price
  2. 283.90 1.41%
  1. Wipro share price
  2. 264.35 -1.34%
Business News/ Sports / Cricket News/  IPL 2025 Opening Ceremony LIVE: Rain casts a shadow on Eden Gardens event
BackBack
LIVE UPDATES

IPL 2025 Opening Ceremony LIVE: Rain casts a shadow on Eden Gardens event

1 min read . Updated: 22 Mar 2025, 10:35 AM IST
Aman Gupta

IPL 2025 Opening Ceremony LIVE: Indian Premier League season 18 opening ceremony is shadowed by an adverse weather prediction for Kolkata today.

IPL 2025 Opening Ceremony LIVE: Kolkata is expected to receive rainfall in the evening today. (Sudipta Banerjee)Premium
IPL 2025 Opening Ceremony LIVE: Kolkata is expected to receive rainfall in the evening today. (Sudipta Banerjee)

IPL 2025 Opening Ceremony LIVE: Indian Premier League season 18 is all set to begin with the opening match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Royal Challengers Benglauru on Saturday. Ahead of the marquee clash, BCCI has also scheduled the IPL 2025 opening ceremony, which is expected to be graced by many notable stars, including Shreya Ghoshal, Disha Patani and Shraddha Kapoor.

IPL 2025 opening ceremony will begin at 6 PM IST at Eden Gardens on Saturday, March 22. Kolkata is hosting an IPL opening ceremony for the first time since 2015.

As per the rules, the home ground of the defending champions hosts the grand opening ceremony, the tournament opener, and the final in the following season. Accordingly, Eden Gardens will also host the final on May 25.

Rain looks to play spoilsport:

India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast thunderstorms, lightning and rainfall in certain parts of Kolkata until March 22 due to an anticyclonic circulation over the Bay of Bengal.

According to the Weather Channel, there will be showers early in the day until 8:30am. After that, the website predicts that the showers will subside, but the weather in Kolkata is expected to remain cloudy throughout the afternoon, turning 'Mostly Cloudy' from 3:30pm onwards. Rain is expected to make a comeback during the play hours.

22 Mar 2025, 10:35:07 AM IST

IPL Opening Ceremony LIVE: Kolkata hourly weather report

IPL Opening Ceremony LIVE: According to the Weather Channel, there will be showers early in the day until 8:30am. After that, the website predicts that the showers will subside, but the weather in Kolkata is expected to remain cloudy throughout the afternoon, turning 'Mostly Cloudy' from 3:30pm onwards.

Unfortunately for IPL fans, the website suggests that there is a 48% chance of rain from 7:30pm - the scheduled start time of the RCB vs KKR match - dropping to around 35, 24 and 19% in the following hours.

22 Mar 2025, 10:24:43 AM IST

IPL Opening Ceremony LIVE: Varun Chakravarthy on new IPL ball replacement rule

IPL Opening Ceremony LIVE: Speaking at a press conference, Chakravarthy said, "The dew part where you can change the ball might help the spinners and the moment they change the ball, the 11th, 12th and 13th [overs] it could be a spinner bowling because the ball would not be that wet. So that change is what I am forecasting here. That's what I can see,"

22 Mar 2025, 10:00:21 AM IST

IPL Opening Ceremony LIVE: What to expect from opening ceremony?

IPL Opening Ceremony LIVE: The performances at the IPL 2025 Opening Ceremony will include dance, live music, and a laser show, along with some performances showcasing the art and culture of West Bengal.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, along with other dignitaries, is expected to be present at the IPL 2025 opening ceremony.

22 Mar 2025, 10:00:30 AM IST

IPL Opening Ceremony LIVE: When and where to watch?

IPL Opening Ceremony LIVE:S tar Sports is the official broadcaster of IPL 2025. Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 1 Hindi HD, Star Sports 2, Star Sports 2 HD, Star Sports 2 Hindi, Star Sports 2 Hindi HD, Star Sports Khel, and Star Sports 3 will live broadcast the IPL 2025 Opening Ceremony.

22 Mar 2025, 09:48:54 AM IST

IPL Opening Ceremony LIVE: List of performers for opening ceremony

IPL Opening Ceremony LIVE:

Disha Patani (confirmed)

Shreya Ghoshal (confirmed)

Karan Aujla (confirmed)

Arijit Singh (expected)

Varun Dhawan (expected)

Shraddha Kapoor (expected)

OneRepublic (approached)

Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue