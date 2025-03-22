IPL 2025 Opening Ceremony LIVE: Rain casts a shadow on Eden Gardens event

IPL 2025 Opening Ceremony LIVE: Indian Premier League season 18 is all set to begin with the opening match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Royal Challengers Benglauru on Saturday. Ahead of the marquee clash, BCCI has also scheduled the IPL 2025 opening ceremony, which is expected to be graced by many notable stars, including Shreya Ghoshal, Disha Patani and Shraddha Kapoor.
IPL 2025 opening ceremony will begin at 6 PM IST at Eden Gardens on Saturday, March 22. Kolkata is hosting an IPL opening ceremony for the first time since 2015.
As per the rules, the home ground of the defending champions hosts the grand opening ceremony, the tournament opener, and the final in the following season. Accordingly, Eden Gardens will also host the final on May 25.
Rain looks to play spoilsport:
India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast thunderstorms, lightning and rainfall in certain parts of Kolkata until March 22 due to an anticyclonic circulation over the Bay of Bengal.
According to the Weather Channel, there will be showers early in the day until 8:30am. After that, the website predicts that the showers will subside, but the weather in Kolkata is expected to remain cloudy throughout the afternoon, turning 'Mostly Cloudy' from 3:30pm onwards. Rain is expected to make a comeback during the play hours.
Unfortunately for IPL fans, the website suggests that there is a 48% chance of rain from 7:30pm - the scheduled start time of the RCB vs KKR match - dropping to around 35, 24 and 19% in the following hours.
IPL Opening Ceremony LIVE: Speaking at a press conference, Chakravarthy said, "The dew part where you can change the ball might help the spinners and the moment they change the ball, the 11th, 12th and 13th [overs] it could be a spinner bowling because the ball would not be that wet. So that change is what I am forecasting here. That's what I can see,"
IPL Opening Ceremony LIVE: The performances at the IPL 2025 Opening Ceremony will include dance, live music, and a laser show, along with some performances showcasing the art and culture of West Bengal.
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, along with other dignitaries, is expected to be present at the IPL 2025 opening ceremony.
IPL Opening Ceremony LIVE:S tar Sports is the official broadcaster of IPL 2025. Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 1 Hindi HD, Star Sports 2, Star Sports 2 HD, Star Sports 2 Hindi, Star Sports 2 Hindi HD, Star Sports Khel, and Star Sports 3 will live broadcast the IPL 2025 Opening Ceremony.
Disha Patani (confirmed)
Shreya Ghoshal (confirmed)
Karan Aujla (confirmed)
Arijit Singh (expected)
Varun Dhawan (expected)
Shraddha Kapoor (expected)
OneRepublic (approached)