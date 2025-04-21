IPL 2025 Orange Cap, Purple Cap after MI vs CSK; How does updated points table look like after match no.38?

The cricket fans were for a treat on a Super Sunday as both Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli got runs under their belt to guide their respective teams to victory in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL). While Kohli's 73 not out powered Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) to a seven-wicket win over Punjab Kings, Rohit's maiden fifty in IPL 2025 helped Mumbai Indians beat Chennai Super Kings (CSK) by nine wickets. The victories of RCB and Mumbai Indians have had an impact on the points table and also on the Orange Cap list.
After winning against Punjab Kings, RCB entered the top four with their fifth win of the season. Currently, RCB along with Gujarat Titans, Delhi Capitals, Punjab Kings and Lucknow Super Giants, all have 10 points each. Meanwhile, it was CSK's sixth loss and remained at the bottom.
On the other hand, the win helped Mumbai Indians jump one spot to sixth ahead of defending champions Kolkata Knight Riders.
|Team
|Mat
|Won
|Lost
|NRR
|Points
|1. Gujarat Titans
|7
|5
|2
|0.984
|10
|2. Delhi Capitals
|7
|5
|2
|0.589
|10
|3. Royal Challengers Bengaluru
|8
|5
|3
|0.472
|10
|4. Punjab Kings
|8
|5
|3
|0.177
|10
|5. Lucknow Super Giants
|8
|5
|3
|0.088
|10
|6. Mumbai Indians
|8
|4
|4
|0.483
|8
|7. Kolkata Knight Riders
|7
|3
|3
|0.547
|6
|8. Rajasthan Royals
|8
|2
|6
|-0.633
|4
|9. Sunrisers Hyderabad
|7
|2
|5
|-1.217
|4
|10. Chennai Super Kings
|8
|2
|6
|-1.392
|4
While Nicholas Pooran (368) and Sai Sudharshan (365) occupy the first two spots in the list of IPL 2025 Orange Cap, Mumbai Indians batter Suryakumar Yadav (333) and RCB's Virat Kohli (322) entered the top four after their respective fifties. Suryakumar remained not out for 68 off 30 balls. Kohli was unbeaten on 73 off 54 balls.
However, there was no update in the top five of the IPL 2025 Purple Cap list. Prasidh Krishna (14), Kuldeep Yadav (12), Noor Ahmad (12), Josh Hazlewood (12) and Shardul Thakur (12) occupy the top five spots in the list for most wickets in IPL 2025.
