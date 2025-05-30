IPL 2025 Orange Cap, Purple Cap updated list after GT vs MI Eliminator match in IPL playoffs; check who stands where

Mumbai Indians defeated Gujarat Titans by 20 runs in the eliminator match of IPL 2025 in New Chandigarh and advanced to Qualifier 2. Punjab Kings and Mumbai Indians play Qualifier 2 in Ahmedabad on Sunday (June 1).
Rohit Sharma's 81 off 50 balls powered Mumbai Indians to 228/5, the 2nd highest total in the history of IPL playoffs.
Sai Sudharsan's 80 off 49 balls kept Gujarat Titans in the game for the first 13 overs of the chase. Jasprit Bumrah (1/27 in 4 overs) and Ashwani Kumar's (1/28 in 3.3 overs) tight bowling delivered a 20-run win for Mumbai Indians.
Gujarat Titans' Sai Sudharsan became the 9th batter after Chris Gayle, Michael Hussey, Virat Kohli, David Warner, Kane Williamson, Jos Buttler, Faf du Plessis, Shubman Gill to score 700 runs in an IPL season.
Sai Sudharsan's 759 runs are the third highest season tally by an Indian after Virat Kohli's 973 runs in 2016 and Shubman Gill's 890 in 2023.
Mumbai Indians batter Suryakumar Yadav overtook Shubman Gill after scoring his 15th consecutive 25+ score of the season. Suryakumar Yadav and Punjab Kings opener Prabhsimran Singh will be in action on Sunday.
|Rank
|Player
|Team
|Matches
|Runs
|AVG
|SR
|50s/100s
|1
|Sai Sudharsan
|Gujarat Titans
|15
|759
|54.2
|156.2
|6/1
|2
|Suryakumar Yadav
|Mumbai Indians
|15
|673
|67.3
|167.8
|5/0
|3
|Shubman Gill
|Gujarat Titans
|15
|650
|50.0
|155.9
|6/0
|4
|Mitchell Marsh
|Lucknow Super Giants
|13
|627
|48.2
|163.7
|6/1
|5
|Virat Kohli
|Royal Challengers Bengaluru
|14
|614
|55.8
|146.5
|8/0
|6
|Yashasvi Jaiswal
|Rajasthan Royals
|14
|559
|43.0
|159.7
|6/0
|7
|KL Rahul
|Delhi Capitals
|13
|539
|53.9
|149.7
|3/1
|8
|Jos Buttler
|Gujarat Titans
|14
|538
|59.8
|163.0
|5/0
|9
|Nicholas Pooran
|Lucknow Super Giants
|14
|524
|43.7
|196.3
|5/0
|10
|Prabhsimran Singh
|Punjab Kings
|15
|517
|34.5
|166.2
|4/0
Gujarat Titans pacer Prasidh Krishna reclaimed the purple cap from CSK's Noor Ahmad. Trent Boult (21 wickets), Jasprit Bumrah (18 wickets) and Arshdeep Singh (18 wickets) will be in action on Sunday.
|Rank
|Player
|Team
|Matches
|Wickets
|Economy
|1
|Prasidh Krishna
|Gujarat Titans
|15
|25
|8.3
|2
|Noor Ahmad
|Chennai Super Kings
|14
|24
|8.2
|3
|Josh Hazlewood
|Royal Challengers Bengaluru
|11
|21
|8.3
|4
|Trent Boult
|Mumbai Indians
|15
|21
|8.8
|5
|Sai Kishore
|Gujarat Titans
|15
|19
|9.2
|6
|Jasprit Bumrah
|Mumbai Indians
|11
|18
|6.4
|7
|Arshdeep Singh
|Punjab Kings
|15
|18
|8.6
|8
|Varun Chakaravarthy
|Kolkata Knight Riders
|13
|17
|7.7
|9
|Vaibhav Arora
|Kolkata Knight Riders
|12
|17
|10.1
|10
|Pat Cummins
|Sunrisers Hyderabad
|14
|16
|9.1
