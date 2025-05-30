Subscribe

IPL 2025 Orange Cap, Purple Cap updated list after GT vs MI Eliminator match in IPL playoffs; check who stands where

Mumbai Indians defeated Gujarat Titans by 20 runs in the eliminator match of IPL 2025 in New Chandigarh and advanced to Qualifier 2. Punjab Kings and Mumbai Indians play Qualifier 2 in Ahmedabad on Sunday (June 1)

Livemint
Updated30 May 2025, 11:46 PM IST
IPL 2025, Eliminator; Rohit Sharma smashed the highest score (81 off 50) by a Mumbai Indians batter in IPL playoffs. He also became the 2nd batter to score 300 sixes and 2nd batter to cross 7000 runs in Indian Premier League. Mumbai Indians defeated Gujarat Titans by 20 runs and advanced to Qualifier 2
Rohit Sharma's 81 off 50 balls powered Mumbai Indians to 228/5, the 2nd highest total in the history of IPL playoffs.

Sai Sudharsan's 80 off 49 balls kept Gujarat Titans in the game for the first 13 overs of the chase. Jasprit Bumrah (1/27 in 4 overs) and Ashwani Kumar's (1/28 in 3.3 overs) tight bowling delivered a 20-run win for Mumbai Indians.

Also Read | IPL 2025: Rohit Sharma gets lifelines as ‘butter fingers’ plagues GT fielders

Orange cap after MI's win vs GT

Gujarat Titans' Sai Sudharsan became the 9th batter after Chris Gayle, Michael Hussey, Virat Kohli, David Warner, Kane Williamson, Jos Buttler, Faf du Plessis, Shubman Gill to score 700 runs in an IPL season.

Sai Sudharsan's 759 runs are the third highest season tally by an Indian after Virat Kohli's 973 runs in 2016 and Shubman Gill's 890 in 2023.

Mumbai Indians batter Suryakumar Yadav overtook Shubman Gill after scoring his 15th consecutive 25+ score of the season. Suryakumar Yadav and Punjab Kings opener Prabhsimran Singh will be in action on Sunday.

RankPlayerTeamMatchesRunsAVGSR50s/100s
1Sai SudharsanGujarat Titans1575954.2156.26/1
2Suryakumar YadavMumbai Indians1567367.3167.85/0
3Shubman GillGujarat Titans1565050.0155.96/0
4Mitchell MarshLucknow Super Giants1362748.2163.76/1
5Virat KohliRoyal Challengers Bengaluru1461455.8146.58/0
6Yashasvi JaiswalRajasthan Royals1455943.0159.76/0
7KL RahulDelhi Capitals1353953.9149.73/1
8Jos ButtlerGujarat Titans1453859.8163.05/0
9Nicholas PooranLucknow Super Giants1452443.7196.35/0
10Prabhsimran SinghPunjab Kings1551734.5166.24/0

Purple cap after MI's win vs GT

Gujarat Titans pacer Prasidh Krishna reclaimed the purple cap from CSK's Noor Ahmad. Trent Boult (21 wickets), Jasprit Bumrah (18 wickets) and Arshdeep Singh (18 wickets) will be in action on Sunday.

RankPlayerTeamMatchesWicketsEconomy
1Prasidh KrishnaGujarat Titans15258.3
2Noor AhmadChennai Super Kings14248.2
3Josh HazlewoodRoyal Challengers Bengaluru11218.3
4Trent BoultMumbai Indians15218.8
5Sai KishoreGujarat Titans15199.2
6Jasprit BumrahMumbai Indians11186.4
7Arshdeep SinghPunjab Kings15188.6
8Varun ChakaravarthyKolkata Knight Riders13177.7
9Vaibhav AroraKolkata Knight Riders121710.1
10Pat CumminsSunrisers Hyderabad14169.1

IPL 2025 Orange Cap, Purple Cap updated list after GT vs MI Eliminator match in IPL playoffs; check who stands where
