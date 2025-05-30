IPL 2025 Orange Cap, Purple Cap updated list after GT vs MI Eliminator match in IPL playoffs; check who stands where

Mumbai Indians defeated Gujarat Titans by 20 runs in the eliminator match of IPL 2025 in New Chandigarh and advanced to Qualifier 2. Punjab Kings and Mumbai Indians play Qualifier 2 in Ahmedabad on Sunday (June 1).

Rohit Sharma's 81 off 50 balls powered Mumbai Indians to 228/5, the 2nd highest total in the history of IPL playoffs.

Sai Sudharsan's 80 off 49 balls kept Gujarat Titans in the game for the first 13 overs of the chase. Jasprit Bumrah (1/27 in 4 overs) and Ashwani Kumar's (1/28 in 3.3 overs) tight bowling delivered a 20-run win for Mumbai Indians.

Orange cap after MI's win vs GT Gujarat Titans' Sai Sudharsan became the 9th batter after Chris Gayle, Michael Hussey, Virat Kohli, David Warner, Kane Williamson, Jos Buttler, Faf du Plessis, Shubman Gill to score 700 runs in an IPL season.

Sai Sudharsan's 759 runs are the third highest season tally by an Indian after Virat Kohli's 973 runs in 2016 and Shubman Gill's 890 in 2023.

Mumbai Indians batter Suryakumar Yadav overtook Shubman Gill after scoring his 15th consecutive 25+ score of the season. Suryakumar Yadav and Punjab Kings opener Prabhsimran Singh will be in action on Sunday.

Rank Player Team Matches Runs AVG SR 50s/100s 1 Sai Sudharsan Gujarat Titans 15 759 54.2 156.2 6/1 2 Suryakumar Yadav Mumbai Indians 15 673 67.3 167.8 5/0 3 Shubman Gill Gujarat Titans 15 650 50.0 155.9 6/0 4 Mitchell Marsh Lucknow Super Giants 13 627 48.2 163.7 6/1 5 Virat Kohli Royal Challengers Bengaluru 14 614 55.8 146.5 8/0 6 Yashasvi Jaiswal Rajasthan Royals 14 559 43.0 159.7 6/0 7 KL Rahul Delhi Capitals 13 539 53.9 149.7 3/1 8 Jos Buttler Gujarat Titans 14 538 59.8 163.0 5/0 9 Nicholas Pooran Lucknow Super Giants 14 524 43.7 196.3 5/0 10 Prabhsimran Singh Punjab Kings 15 517 34.5 166.2 4/0

Purple cap after MI's win vs GT Gujarat Titans pacer Prasidh Krishna reclaimed the purple cap from CSK's Noor Ahmad. Trent Boult (21 wickets), Jasprit Bumrah (18 wickets) and Arshdeep Singh (18 wickets) will be in action on Sunday.

Rank Player Team Matches Wickets Economy 1 Prasidh Krishna Gujarat Titans 15 25 8.3 2 Noor Ahmad Chennai Super Kings 14 24 8.2 3 Josh Hazlewood Royal Challengers Bengaluru 11 21 8.3 4 Trent Boult Mumbai Indians 15 21 8.8 5 Sai Kishore Gujarat Titans 15 19 9.2 6 Jasprit Bumrah Mumbai Indians 11 18 6.4 7 Arshdeep Singh Punjab Kings 15 18 8.6 8 Varun Chakaravarthy Kolkata Knight Riders 13 17 7.7 9 Vaibhav Arora Kolkata Knight Riders 12 17 10.1 10 Pat Cummins Sunrisers Hyderabad 14 16 9.1

