IPL 2025; Updated Orange Cap, Purple Cap list after Mumbai Indians' playoff sealing win over Delhi Capitals in Mumbai

Mumbai Indians have become the fourth team after Gujarat Titans, Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Punjab Kings to seal their spot in the IPL 2025 playoffs.

Ekambaram Raveendran
Updated21 May 2025, 11:30 PM IST
Suryakumar Yadav's unbeaten 73 off 43 balls took Mumbai Indians to a match-winning total against Delhi Capitals at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on May 21 (Pic credit: AFP)
Mumbai Indians defeated Delhi Capitals by 59 runs at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai and advanced to the playoffs of Indian Premier League 2025.

Qualified teams: 

Gujarat Titans (18 points), Royal Challengers Bengaluru (17 points), Punjab Kings (17 points) and Mumbai Indians (16 points)

Eliminated teams: 

Delhi Capitals (13 points), Kolkata Knight Riders (12 points), Lucknow Super Giants (10 points), Sunrisers Hyderabad (9 points), Rajasthan Royals (8 points) and Chennai Super Kings (6 points).

Orange cap after MI's win vs DC; Suryakumar moves to third

Mumbai Indians star Suryakumar Yadav moved to third in the orange cap race after scoring his fourth half century of the season. He also equalled South Africa's Temba Bavuma for most consecutive 25+ scores in T20s. Suryakumar Yadav has scored at least 25 runs in all 13 matches for Mumbai Indians in IPL 2025. Suryakumar's late acceleration provided the much needed momentum to the home side at the innings break. He zoomed from 45 off 35 balls to 73* off 43 balls, scoring 28 runs in the last 8 balls.

Delhi Capitals batter KL Rahul became the 7th batter to cross 500 runs this season. It's also the 7th instance of KL Rahul scoring 500 or more runs in a season.

RankPlayerTeamMatchesRunsAVGSR50s/100s
1Sai SudharsanGujarat Titans1261756.1157.05/1
2Shubman GillGujarat Titans1260160.1155.76/0
3Suryakumar YadavMumbai Indians1358372.9170.54/0
4Yashasvi JaiswalRajasthan Royals1455943.0159.76/0
5Virat KohliRoyal Challengers Bengaluru1150563.1143.57/0
6KL RahulDelhi Capitals1250456.0148.73/1
7Jos ButtlerGujarat Titans1250071.4163.95/0
8Prabhsimran SinghPunjab Kings1245838.2171.54/0
9Nicholas PooranLucknow Super Giants1245541.4197.84/0
10Mitchell MarshLucknow Super Giants1144340.3157.15/0

Purple cap after MI's win vs DC; Trent Boult enters top three

Mumbai Indians pacer Trent Boult took the prized wicket of DC opener KL Rahul and moved to third in the purple cap race. Jasprit Bumrah stormed into the top 6 after taking three wickets against Delhi Capitals.

RankPlayerTeamMatchesWicketsEconomy
1Prasidh KrishnaGujarat Titans12217.9
2Noor AhmadChennai Super Kings13218.4
3Trent BoultMumbai Indians13198.5
4Josh HazlewoodRoyal Challengers Bengaluru10188.5
5Varun ChakaravarthyKolkata Knight Riders12177.0
6Jasprit BumrahMumbai Indians9166.4
7Arshdeep SinghPunjab Kings12168.7
8Vaibhav AroraKolkata Knight Riders111610.2
9Sai KishoreGujarat Titans12158.8
10Mohammed SirajGujarat Titans12159.0

