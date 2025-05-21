IPL 2025; Updated Orange Cap, Purple Cap list after Mumbai Indians' playoff sealing win over Delhi Capitals in Mumbai

Mumbai Indians defeated Delhi Capitals by 59 runs at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai and advanced to the playoffs of Indian Premier League 2025.
Gujarat Titans (18 points), Royal Challengers Bengaluru (17 points), Punjab Kings (17 points) and Mumbai Indians (16 points)
Delhi Capitals (13 points), Kolkata Knight Riders (12 points), Lucknow Super Giants (10 points), Sunrisers Hyderabad (9 points), Rajasthan Royals (8 points) and Chennai Super Kings (6 points).
Mumbai Indians star Suryakumar Yadav moved to third in the orange cap race after scoring his fourth half century of the season. He also equalled South Africa's Temba Bavuma for most consecutive 25+ scores in T20s. Suryakumar Yadav has scored at least 25 runs in all 13 matches for Mumbai Indians in IPL 2025. Suryakumar's late acceleration provided the much needed momentum to the home side at the innings break. He zoomed from 45 off 35 balls to 73* off 43 balls, scoring 28 runs in the last 8 balls.
Delhi Capitals batter KL Rahul became the 7th batter to cross 500 runs this season. It's also the 7th instance of KL Rahul scoring 500 or more runs in a season.
|Rank
|Player
|Team
|Matches
|Runs
|AVG
|SR
|50s/100s
|1
|Sai Sudharsan
|Gujarat Titans
|12
|617
|56.1
|157.0
|5/1
|2
|Shubman Gill
|Gujarat Titans
|12
|601
|60.1
|155.7
|6/0
|3
|Suryakumar Yadav
|Mumbai Indians
|13
|583
|72.9
|170.5
|4/0
|4
|Yashasvi Jaiswal
|Rajasthan Royals
|14
|559
|43.0
|159.7
|6/0
|5
|Virat Kohli
|Royal Challengers Bengaluru
|11
|505
|63.1
|143.5
|7/0
|6
|KL Rahul
|Delhi Capitals
|12
|504
|56.0
|148.7
|3/1
|7
|Jos Buttler
|Gujarat Titans
|12
|500
|71.4
|163.9
|5/0
|8
|Prabhsimran Singh
|Punjab Kings
|12
|458
|38.2
|171.5
|4/0
|9
|Nicholas Pooran
|Lucknow Super Giants
|12
|455
|41.4
|197.8
|4/0
|10
|Mitchell Marsh
|Lucknow Super Giants
|11
|443
|40.3
|157.1
|5/0
Mumbai Indians pacer Trent Boult took the prized wicket of DC opener KL Rahul and moved to third in the purple cap race. Jasprit Bumrah stormed into the top 6 after taking three wickets against Delhi Capitals.
|Rank
|Player
|Team
|Matches
|Wickets
|Economy
|1
|Prasidh Krishna
|Gujarat Titans
|12
|21
|7.9
|2
|Noor Ahmad
|Chennai Super Kings
|13
|21
|8.4
|3
|Trent Boult
|Mumbai Indians
|13
|19
|8.5
|4
|Josh Hazlewood
|Royal Challengers Bengaluru
|10
|18
|8.5
|5
|Varun Chakaravarthy
|Kolkata Knight Riders
|12
|17
|7.0
|6
|Jasprit Bumrah
|Mumbai Indians
|9
|16
|6.4
|7
|Arshdeep Singh
|Punjab Kings
|12
|16
|8.7
|8
|Vaibhav Arora
|Kolkata Knight Riders
|11
|16
|10.2
|9
|Sai Kishore
|Gujarat Titans
|12
|15
|8.8
|10
|Mohammed Siraj
|Gujarat Titans
|12
|15
|9.0
